Technavio's latest market research report on the global data center IT infrastructure marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research, "The market for IT infrastructure is highly dependent on the growth of data centers across the globe. This increased investment in data centers is, in turn, driven by the adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT by organizations to serve end-users including businesses and consumers."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global data center IT infrastructure marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing adoption of all-flash storage arrays

Decline in infrastructure prices

Unified storage systems

Growing adoption of all-flash storage arrays

For the past two years, the all-flash storage array market is experiencing significant growth that is heavily contributed by hyper-scale data center facilities. According to Technavio, the global data center all-flash storage array is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period.

The primary driver for the growth of all-flash storage arrays is the increased need for better storage performance for applications that are becoming critical for business operations. Flash-based storage arrays offer 40 times better input/output (I/O) than hard disks and around 50% reduction in power consumption. The growth of the flash-based arrays market will be mainly driven by the increased use of the cloud-based application, big data analytics, and IoT requiring higher performance.

Vendors are continuously decreasing the price of their products because of the increased demand for all-flash storage arrays. The overall market will experience steady growth with the adoption of these arrays and will add more revenue to the IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Decline in infrastructure prices

There is a rapid growth of data center spaces that is leading to increased procurement of IT infrastructure. However, the price of infrastructure is declining to aid the adoption of hyper-scale infrastructure products. The decline in infrastructure pricing also has a major impact on the cloud pricing model. For example, AWS has decreased its cloud-based service pricing by more than 40%, compared to its pricing in 2010.

"The emergence of systems that include converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions has led to the decline in the price of traditional IT infrastructure solutions. In addition, the growing adoption of flash arrays will lead to a continuous decline in the ASP of SSD solutions. In terms of networking, the cost of physical hardware will drop with the increasing adoption of virtual networking solutions," says Rohan.

Unified storage systems

The adoption of unified storage architecture is growing among data center users. This includes the use of one storage system for both block and file storage access or the use of a gateway to connect different systems. Unified storage arrays will also witness growth in support for object storage. In terms of adoption, the number of unified storage systems will continue to grow as it reduces the number of systems that need to be managed in a data center. It is also effective in terms of both CAPEX and OPEX, flexibility, and scalability purposes. These unified systems are also available in flash and hybrid array combinations. The number of virtual machines deployed in data centers is growing significantly, and the use of unified storage will be a huge advantage while allocating both file and block access to each virtual machine without compromising the performance of the storage array.

