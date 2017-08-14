CSM Bakery Solutions Successfully Closes Sale of BakeMark Business to Pamplona Capital Management

NEW YORKand ATLANTA and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CSM Bakery Solutions, a global leader in bakery ingredients, products and services, today announced it has completed the sale of its BakeMark business to Pamplona Capital Management.

The sale of BakeMark, which was announced mid-July, is an important element in CSM's decision to focus on their core business in Europe and North America, according to CSM's President and CEO Marianne Kirkegaard.

"Completing the sale of BakeMark allows us to strengthen our core business in Europe and North America by focusing more on our portfolio of bakery products and ingredients," she said. "Under Pamplona, BakeMark can further enhance its position as the industry's supply and distribution market leader in North America."

The final terms of the deal, which was facilitated by Harris Williams & Co., an M&A advisory firm, were not disclosed. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP provided legal counsel to CSM.

The BakeMark investment was made from Pamplona's fifth private equity fund, Pamplona Capital Partners V, L.P., a $3.2 billion investment vehicle raised in 2017. Barclays served as Pamplona's financial advisor. Pamplona received legal advice from Goodwin Procter LLP. Committed debt financing for the transaction was provided by the Senior Direct Lending Program, a joint venture between Ares Capital Corporation and Varagon Capital Partners, and Northwestern Mutual Capital.

About CSM Bakery Solutions

CSM Bakery Solutions is a global leader in bakery ingredients, products and services for retail and food service markets as well as artisan and industrial bakeries. CSM serves more than 45,000 customers in 100-plus countries and offers a broad portfolio of well-recognized brands providing specialized ingredients(dry mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, mélange, toppings, batter, frozen dough and more) and finished products (cakes, donuts, muffins, brownies, cookies, specialty bread, viennoiserie and more). CSM's mosaic of heritage bakery brands includes some of the industry's most trusted names: Brill, Henry & Henry, MeisterMarken, Multifoods, and Waldkorn, to name but a few. Please visit www.csmbakerysolutions.com to know more.

About Pamplona Capital Management

Pamplona Capital Management is a New York, Boston and London-based specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity, fund of hedge funds, and single-manager hedge fund investments. Pamplona manages $12 billion in assets across a number of funds for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations. Please see www.pamplonafunds.com for further information.

About BakeMark

Based in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is a recognized market leader in the baking industry as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive portfolio including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry's top brands including Westco, BakeSense, BakeQwik Trigal Dorado, C'est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 3 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.yourbakemark.com for more information.

