Naples, FL, 2017-08-14 19:36 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tenth World Salt Symposium will be held June 19-21, 2018 in Park City, Utah, and will feature nearly 100 presentations from around the globe covering all topics related to salt. Starting in the 1960's, people from around the world have gathered to share information on the health benefits and uses of salt, salt mining practices, and solar salt production. The last such meeting was held in Beijing, China in 2009. The extended period between these conferences ensures a far-reaching and inclusive technical content. This is, without doubt, the most important international meeting focused on the subject of salt.



The Tenth World Salt Symposium is organized by the Salt Institute, in cooperation with several other salt organizations around the world. The World Salt Symposium focuses on the latest research and development in the international salt sector. It covers a wide spectrum of subjects, embracing the science, engineering, technology, economics and history of all forms of sodium chloride salt and their uses. As a broad international platform, the 2018 World Salt Symposium will enable researchers, producers and users of salt to become acquainted with the latest developments and technologies in this important industrial area.



Groundbreaking Evidence on Salt and Health



In the field of Salt and Health, we are pleased to announce that the following world-renowned experts, who have made unparalleled contributions to the field, have already committed to be keynote speakers at the upcoming symposium:



-- Dr. Michael Alderman, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is editor of the American Journal of Hypertension, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of the Association of American Physicians, and a past president of both the American Society of Hypertension and the International Society of Hypertension. -- Dr. David McCarron, Research Associate in the Department of Nutrition, University of California-Davis and former Head of the Nephrology Division at Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. McCarron is a Fellow in the American College of Physicians and the AHA Council for High Blood Pressure Research. Dr. McCarron is the Chair of the Medical Nutrition Council of the American Society of Nutrition and a member of its Board of Directors. -- Dr. Andrew Mente, Principal Investigator for the Epidemiology program at the Population Health Research Institute in Canada. -- Dr. Suzanne Oparil, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Cell, Developmental and Integrative Biology, Section Chief of Vascular Biology and Hypertension and Director of the Vascular Biology and Hypertension Program of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease in the Department of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). -- Dr. Jan Staessen, head of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Epidemiology in the Biomedical Sciences Group at KU Leuven University in Copenhagen.



In the field of Salt and Health we will also have special sessions with iodine experts.



Salt Production Sessions



The Salt Production track of the symposium will cover a broad range of topics relating to all aspects of salt production, including mine safety, history of salt production, solar salt issues and possibilities for value added products in the salt marketplace. More than 60 papers will be presented in podium sessions and poster sessions, along with discussion sessions on safety topics. This will make the World Salt Symposium the global forum of choice for discussions on salt production.



Salt and the Environment



The Salt and the Environment track of the symposium will cover several topics that include a number of sessions and keynotes on the benefits of technological developments to the use of rock salt in winter maintenance and how these developments move forward the concept of safe and sustainable snowfighting. Additionally, several sessions will look at ways in which the salt production industry has worked to ensure that the various processes of producing salt also provide substantial environmental benefits.



"We are pleased to bring the World Salt Symposium back to the United States and to host this important event. The Salt Institute is also happy to announce that we have made our 55-year-old World Salt Symposia archive available on a new website that will serve as a permanent and public archive of all past and future papers presented at World Salt Symposia," said Lori Roman, President of the Salt Institute.



With over 300 flights arriving daily on nine airlines, Salt Lake City International Airport is just 45 minutes from Park City. Park City, Utah, is known for summer and winter beauty as well as its world renowned skiing, the Sundance Film Festival which draws celebrities from around the world, or the Utah Olympic Park. But summer time visitors can also experience the beautiful mountains, national parks, lakes, waterfalls and rivers which surround Park City. Registration, hotel and meeting agenda is available online at http://www.worldsaltsymposium.org/next-symposium/.



