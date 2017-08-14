Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal energy storage market for microgrids 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 39 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global energy storage market for microgrids is a highly fragmented one with various vendors providing energy storage systems with provisions for a specific project requirement. Major vendors within the energy storage market for microgrids provide specialized energy storage systems and control technologies. They have a wide portfolio of storage technologies which covers a wide range of industries. Also, the market is categorized by the existence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for energy storage research, "In developed and developing countries, local or regional vendors continue to dominate the market, thereby triggering an increase in competition. The global energy storage market for microgrids is expected to witness a steady growth in the future because of an increased need to strengthen the energy security of a country. This, in turn, is expected to drive the competition in the global energy storage market for microgrids."

The report also states that the market is experiencing a radical change as microgrids are being installed where ever the central grid cannot meet the power demands. The continuous advances in technology have enhanced the quality of energy production, thereby helping vendors to introduce microgrids that are more capable, with better integration ability. Vendors can now implement advanced technologies in the energy production process, leading to the development of flexible and scalable microgrids.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions manufactures advanced batteries for electric grid, backup power, microgrids, and lead-acid replacement applications, using advanced energy storage technologies. The company sells its products through online resellers to customers in APAC, EMEA and North America.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy provides electricity, distributed generation, solar and wind products, system power, storage and distributed solar, backup generation, energy efficiency, demand response, on-site energy solutions, carbon management, and specialty services to customers. The company owns and operates approximately 50,000 MW of electricity generation.

Saft

Saft manufactures and markets rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries. It sells its products in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania, the MEA, and South America. The company offers Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Li-ion technologies. The company's offering can be classified into on-grid and off-grid solutions.

Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI manufactures and sells digital display products worldwide. It also offers rechargeable lithium-ion and lithium polymer batteries. It operates as a subsidiary of the Samsung Group. The company's product portfolio includes batteries, solar energy panels, electric car batteries, energy storage systems, and plasma display panels. Samsung SDI offers a wide range of battery solutions.

UniEnergy Technologies

UniEnergy Technologies is one of the world's leading manufacturers of vanadium redox batteries. The company simultaneously provides megawatt-scale energy storage solutions for microgrids, commercial/industrial, and utility applications. It also provides renewable energy such as solar and wind energy to customers.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

