

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures levelled off Monday, but held near 3-month highs despite rebounding U.S. stocks.



The DJIA re-claimed 22,000 as of lunchtime, denting gold's safe haven appeal.



Tensions with North Korea are on the the backburner as President Donald Trump handles criticism of his response to racial hostilities in the U.S.



Over the weekend, a group of white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters. One person was killed and dozens injured.



Gold was down $3 at $1290 per ounce, but silver added a few cents to $17.12.



There were no top-tier U.S. economic reports Monday, but retail sales data is out tomorrow.



