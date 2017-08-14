Global Urodynamic Devices Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Laborie, CooperSurgical, Verathon & Albyn Medical

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Urodynamic Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global urodynamic devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Urodynamic Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is shift towards non-invasive techniques. With the increase in geriatric population there is an increase in patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Urodynamic evaluation through catherization (using suprapubic catheters) is considered as gold standard method for diagnosing bladder outlet obstruction (BOO).



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for video urodynamics. The global urodynamic devices market is fueled by growing urological dysfunctions in patients and increase in geriatric urinary complications. With the increase in these disorders, there is an increase in demand for advanced video/computer based urodynamic investigations. Urodynamics with video enabled systems involves testing of lower urinary tract predominantly utilizing filling of urinary tract and reproducing patient's normal activity. Video urodynamic test is a combination of urodynamic investigations of lower urinary tract (during voiding and filling) with ultrasound real time images or investigations with X-ray technology.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for trained personnel to perform diagnostic procedures. Currently both developed and emerging economies are experiencing a severe shortage of highly skilled surgeons/physicians/technicians. Most of the emerging nations are facing physician work force deficit for surgical and non-surgical specialties. Unavailability of skilled laboratory personnel and urologists will increase complications and risks during diagnostic procedure. Therefore, effective training is required for urologists and laboratory personnel who perform tests. The decrease is due to increase in number of experienced healthcare professionals who are nearing retirement, decline in number of specialty urology certificates and threat to graduate medical education.



Key Vendors

Laborie

CooperSurgical

Verathon

Albyn Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Amecath

Aymed Medical Technology

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Dantec Medical

Digitimer

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k344p6/global_urodynamic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716