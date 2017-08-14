Cyber Timez, Inc.: American Veterans with Low Vision and Blindness to Receive Smart Glasses

WINCHESTER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Cyber Timez, Inc., a world leader in augmented reality applications for smart glasses and VIP Partner with Vuzix, has entered into a partnership with Ability One vendors, Wounded Warrior Program and Minton-Jones Company, and received authorization to distribute their Cyber Eyez smart glasses application to American veterans with low vision and blindness in an effort to help them be more independent and re-enter the workforce.





"We are very excited to help our nation's greatest warriors impacted by low vision and blindness to maintain and regain their independence," commented Sean Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cyber Timez. "With Cyber Eyez and the Vuzix M300 smart glasses we are enhancing our nation's veterans' and wounded warriors' lives and enabling them to resume their daily tasks, find jobs and regain their independence."

Cyber Eyez leverages advanced AI engines on Vuzix smart glasses to empower users with low vision and blindness to be more independent in a sighted world. Users can experience their world and get things done efficiently and independently. By using a high definition camera and an optical character recognition engine, Cyber Eyez provides highly accurate text recognition. Wearers can have virtually any text or signage read to them in real time with no internet connection while still maintaining privacy. Cyber Eyez on the Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses enables many American veterans with low vision and blindness to magnify anything in their environment up to 15 times, read any text in over 100 languages, identify over 16 billion objects, recognize over a thousand colors, scan barcodes to identify products, and even detect moods on faces.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Vuzix to leverage our technology to help American veterans, including our nation's veterans and wounded warriors impacted by low vision and blindness improve their overall quality of life," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

The Wounded Warrior Program has received approval to assess individual needs and, where appropriate, provide smart glasses hardware and software, training, and support. The project is expected to span 4 to 5 years and is targeted to assist 175,000 American veterans and wounded warriors with low vision and blindness. The Wounded Warrior Program is an organization with the mission to support in the recovery efforts and employment assistance of our nation's wounded warriors; men and women who have sustained permanent injury as a result of their tour in combat.

"Our goal with this project at the Wounded Warrior Program is to outfit thousands of American veterans and wounded warriors impacted by low vision and blindness, both men and women, with smart glasses to help them find jobs, improve their quality of life and give them financial independence," commented Dr. David Godbold, National Director of the Wounded Warrior Program.

About CyberTimez

CyberTimez (http://www.cybertimez.com/) is an industry leader focused on making a difference in real people's lives through wearable technology. We are firm believers in and driven by our motto, "Always in the service of others." Our driving force is to develop products that make a real difference in real people's lives. Cyber Timez has won several awards and competitions in the aging, wearable and Internet of Things technology spaces.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 51 patents and 39 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2017 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.

About Wounded Warrior Program

The Wounded Warrior Program (https://www.wounded-warrior-programs.com/) is an organization with a mission to generate revenue supporting those Veterans who have sustained service-related injuries and/or health conditions, whether physical, mental and/or emotional, that are registered with the Wounded Warrior Program, by and through the distribution and sale of a wide variety of office supplies and other office supply related products. The primary goal and function of the Wounded Warrior Program is to create meaningful employment opportunities for our nation's veterans who have sustained permanent injury as a result of their tour in combat.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the performance and value of the Cyber Eyez software solution with Vuzix Smart Glasses and the market success of this solution, as well as the Company's leadership in the Video Eyewear, VR and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should," and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

