Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) 

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of National General Holdings Corp. ("National General" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NGHC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nghc.

The investigation concerns whether National General and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On August 8, 2017, Commissioner Dave Jones ordered the California Department of Insurance "to open an investigation into recent allegations that Wells Fargo and National General Insurance improperly charged consumers for 'force-placed' or 'lender-placed' auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with Wells Fargo." National General was an underwriter of the insurance. Following this news, National General stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on August 8, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of National General, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nghc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

