North America Concrete Paving Equipment Market 2017-2021

The "Road Construction Equipment in North America: Concrete Paving Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Concrete Paving Equipment in Road Construction" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Paving roads and streets with concrete requires different paving equipment than that used for paving with asphalt. Concrete paving equipment is mainly tracked, and includes concrete placers, slipform pavers, texture machines, and curb and gutter pavers.

In the paving process, concrete placers/spreaders place a metered supply of concrete in front of a slipform paver, allowing the contractor to receive material from a concrete mixer and place a uniform amount of concrete in front of the full paver width. Track-mounted, self-propelled slipform pavers are then employed to screed excess concrete from the paved surface, and to consolidate and compact the concrete, as well as to provide initial finishing of the slab. Texture/curing machines follow behind the slipform paver and prevent premature drying of the concrete surface, also giving the pavement the desired surface texture by applying a broom that lightly brushes the surface.

A curb and gutter paver is a smaller, compact version of a slipform paver and is used for paving curbs and gutters, alley ribbons, sidewalks, barrier walls, bridge parapets and recreational and golf paths.

Twelve companies participate in the concrete paving equipment market in North America, with one company-Wirtgen GmbH- importing concrete paving equipment for the North American market. Seven percent of concrete paving equipment sold in North America is estimated to be imported.

Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 12 manufacturers supplying concrete paving equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.



