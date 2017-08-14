

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday, trimming recent gains as traders bet the global oil supply glut will continue.



OPEC has been pumping oil at a constant pace over the past few months despite its supply quota deal with Russia. Saudi Arabia has been unsuccessfu in getting others within the cartel to limit prodcution.



Meanwhile, the U.S. oil rig count rose last week, dashing speculation that U.S. output would wane in the final weeks of the summer.



US crude oil production still remains near its two-year high, the EIA said.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1 at $47.88 barrel, easing from 11-week highs.



In corporate news, Canada's Husky Energy (HSE.TO) will acquire the Superior Refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility located in Superior, Wisconsin from Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for $435 million US in cash.



