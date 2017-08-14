North America Highway & Utility Compaction Equipment Markets Outlook 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Compactors, used for rolling and compression of soil, gravel, asphalt or crushed aggregates, range from small walk-behind rollers, portable rammer compactors and plate compactors to self-propelled single, tandem, pneumatic and combination rollers. All compaction equipment discussed in this report are self-propelled. Light compaction equipment, including walk-behind and pull-type rollers, and rammers and plate compactors, are not part of this report.

Broadly, this report categorizes compaction equipment into two types:

(i) highway compaction equipment and (ii) commercial/utility compaction equipment, determined by the operating weight of the equipment.

Highway compactors have an operating weight greater than 10,000 lbs. and include soil compactors and asphalt compactors.

Soil compactors, because of their effective traction and slope-climbing ability, are mainly used for soil compaction, and are less common in asphalt compaction. Tamping/sheepsfoot rollers, featuring round or rectangular shaped protrusions on the front steel drum, are also used in soil compaction.

Asphalt compactors/rollers include tandem, pneumatic and combination rollers. Tandem rollers are the most commonly used type of roller for asphalt compaction. Pneumatic rollers, a.k.a. rubber-tired rollers, are typically used at the intermediate and the final phase of asphalt compaction. Combination rollers feature a vibrating drum at the front and pneumatic tires at the rear. The vibratory drum ensures quicker compaction and the tires ensure a denser and smoother surface.

Self-propelled compactors with operating weight less than 10,000 lbs. are referred to as utility/commercial rollers. These are used mainly for commercial paving purposes and usually feature tandem vibratory steel drums. Utility rollers have a narrower compaction width and lower operating weight as compared to standard asphalt rollers.

Seventeen companies participate in the compaction equipment market in North America, seven of which import compaction equipment for the North American market; over 30% of the compaction equipment sold in North America is imported.

Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 17 manufacturers supplying highway and utility compaction equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Scope



2. Product Types

2.1. Highway Compactors

2.2. Utility/Commercial Roller

3. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2016



4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers by Type

4.2. Manufacturers Product Mix

4.3. Market Shares: All Products

4.3.1. Market Shares: Highway Compactors

4.3.1.1. Soil Compactors

4.3.1.2. Asphalt Compactors/Rollers

4.3.2. Market Shares: Commercial/Utility Rollers



5. Market Analysis

5.1. Average Price

5.2. Distribution Channels

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



6. Outlook 2017-2021

7. Production by Region

8. Key Manufacturer Data

9. Manufacturer Profiles [17 manufacturers profiled]

