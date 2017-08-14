The global signature verification marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global signature verification market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented on technology (static signature verification and dynamic signature verification), end-user (BFSI, government, and education), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

One of the major reasons for the signature verification market growth is the increasing level of security breaches and transaction fraud, which leads to a need for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies. Security breaches and data theft are increasing, especially in the BFSI and government sectors, resulting in the need for highly secure identification and personal verification systems. Higher dependence on digital technologies, web applications, and the Internet results in higher vulnerability to security attacks. These factors are likely to increase the adoption of signature verification across different industry verticals.

Technavio's ICT research analysts categorize the global signature verification market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest signature verification market

"The Americas is one of the early adopters of the signature verification technology. In the US, the demand for signature verification will emerge in the healthcare vertical because of the need to comply with HIPAA regulations, which will drive the demand for signature verification. The presence of large banks and PCI companies and the increase in regulatory requirements are the major factors driving the adoption of signature verification in the region," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on IT security.

Countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Chile are giving prominence to the adoption of signature verification in the BFSI sector because it is one of the most highly regulated sectors, which requires references and certifications to verify legal validity of signatures. Signature verification is used in a number of application areas in South America such as invoices, credit and debit notes, dispatch forms, withholding vouchers, and purchase invoices.

Signature verification market in EMEA

"Europe is experiencing the emergence of many SMEs, such as financial institutions, that deal with high volumes of online transactions. Online transactions are vulnerable to cyber threats as hackers can access critical data of organizations. This leads to high financial losses and degradation of brand equity. The government and BFSI sectors in countries such as the UK, France, and Italy are investing more in signature verification for additional security against such threats," adds Amrita.

The awareness among end-users for the use of signature verification is low in 2016, which is leading to its slow adoption rate. However, the BFSI sector in MEA is giving prominence to the adoption of signature verification to secure their confidential data. It is being used for a number of applications such as e-banking, online loan applications, approval systems, and e-mortgage to mitigate paper dependence and human errors including financial, legal, and other regulated transactions that require signing of documents for high assurance.

Signature verification market in APAC

The APAC region will witness an increase in revenue contribution due to the rising demand for advanced authentication solutions. Due to the higher security associated with the signature verification technology, it is being used in the government and BFSI sectors in APAC.

Singapore, which is one of Asia's most advanced nations in the digital banking segment, has the widest variety of digital offerings in Asia. Globally, Singapore has the second-highest inclination for digital banking. However, the growing number of multinational corporations in Singapore also makes the country vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

The top vendors in the global signature verification market highlighted in the report are:

Biometric Signature ID

CERTIFY GLOBAL

Cyber-SIGN

iSign Solutions

