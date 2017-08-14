Floor Adhesive Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Advancements in Flooring Materials Used in the Residential, Commercial & Industrial Sectors

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The floor adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 8.54 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.01 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the floor adhesive market is driven by advancements in flooring materials used in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Epoxy and polyurethane floorings are widely used in the commercial and industrial sectors, due to their high resistance to chemicals, temperature, and abrasion. These floorings are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive industries.

Epoxy adhesives consist of an epoxy resin and hardener. These adhesives are available in one-part, two-part, and film form. Epoxy adhesives form an extremely strong and durable bond with most materials. Toughened epoxy adhesives contain a dispersed physically separated but chemically attached rubber phase to improve fracture and impact resistance. The major reason for the increasing adoption of epoxy adhesives in the flooring industry is their capacity to provide a good balance of handling characteristics and superior physical properties. They adhere well to a wide variety of substrates.

Based on application, the floor adhesive market has been segmented into tile & stone, carpet, wood, vinyl, and sports & rubber, among others. The growth of the tile & stone application segment is driven by the increasing infrastructural development in emerging countries across the globe.

The floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, South Korea, and various Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives from the residential and industrial sectors in these countries. Increased investments in infrastructural development in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific.

Though the floor adhesive market is witnessing growth across the globe, factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may restrain the growth of the floor adhesive market, globally.

