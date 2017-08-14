North America Asphalt Pavers Road Construction Equipment Markets 2017

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Road Construction Equipment in North America: Asphalt Pavers - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

An asphalt paver is a self-propelled machine on wheels or tracks, consisting of a tractor and a floating screed, that is utilized to pave roads with hot mix asphalt. In the asphalt paving process, trucks deliver hot mix asphalt from asphalt plants to the construction site, where the asphalt is loaded onto the asphalt paver hopper. The asphalt is spread evenly over the surface to be paved and provides minor compaction before an asphalt roller is used for compaction to the desired density.

Depending on the operating weight, asphalt pavers are classified as Highway Class Pavers and Commercial Pavers. Asphalt paving machines with operating weights of 19,000 lbs. or more are categorized as highway class pavers. In highway pavers, the tractor and the screed are two separate units, manufactured by both independent screed manufacturers and by the tractor manufacturers.

Commercial pavers are smaller units, with operating weights typically less than 19,000 lbs. These are used to construct and rehabilitate intercity roads, driveways, patios, walkways, and other outdoor platforms. While certain companies manufacture commercial pavers of over 19,000 lbs., most of these units continue to be below the 19,000 lbs. mark. In commercial pavers, the screed and the tractor comprise a single unit, manufactured by the commercial paver manufacturer.



Thirteen companies participate in the asphalt paver market in North America, four of which import pavers for the North American market.



Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 13 manufacturers supplying asphalt paving equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope





2 Product Types



3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2016



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers by Type

4.2. Manufacturers Product Mix

4.3. Market Shares: All Products

4.3.1. Market Shares: Highway Class Pavers

4.3.2. Market Shares: Commercial Pavers

4.3.3. Market Shares: By Undercarriage Type



5 Market Analysis

5.1. Average Price

5.2. Distribution Channels

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



6 Outlook 2017-2021



7 Production by Region



8 Key Manufacturer Data



9 Manufacturer Profiles [13 companies profiled]

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgrf3s/road_construction



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716