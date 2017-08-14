Technavio's latest report on the global automotive racing seat marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global automotive racing seat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. Motor sports are prominent in developed countries like USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Japan. Racing is primarily concentrated in the US and other developed countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Japan. The trend can be seen in India as well with Mahindra Mahindra sponsoring their own F1 team and the Kingfisher group sponsoring the Force India team. APAC has been organizing many new motor sport championships organized by motors sport clubs.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "Motor sports are prominent in developed countries like USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, UK, Japan. Racing is primarily concentrated in the US and other developed countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Japan. The trend can be seen in India as well with Mahindra Mahindra sponsoring their own F1 team and the Kingfisher group sponsoring the Force India team."

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive racing seat marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of autonomous and electric vehicle market in China

Evolution of smart seat as next form of high-performance design

Unregulated aftermarket consumption of seating products

Emergence of autonomous and electric vehicle market in China

The autonomous driving is a vision of the future and will drive the R&D and design developments of the automotive industry. China, which is the biggest automobile market, is expected to move ahead of other countries in terms of technological innovation. It was reported that electric solutions would be incorporated in Chinese megacities and urban areas.

"In a performance vehicle category, the driver must sit low and deep, which is also the case with the electric or autonomous vehicles This gives a sense of space to the occupant. The body structure of the seat cannot be huge, and weight saving is considered an important aspect. These seats are specifically designed to accommodate the battery pack in the underbody," according to Siddharth

Evolution of smart seat as next form of high-performance design

Innovations in the seating market are taking place at a rapid pace. Magna's initiative to develop smart seats is an indication that the technology will play a key role in self-driving cars. These vehicles will have monitoring devices to collect occupant data and analyze the situation as per the algorithm that is fed into the system.

The smart system would carry an assessment of the perspiration, brain wave, eye gaze, heart rate, and blood pressure of the motorcyclist. This calls for an addition of a whole new system into the vehicle. The implementation of enhanced design and safety features will have a positive impact on the market growth.

Unregulated aftermarket consumption of seating products

RECARO Automotive Seating, a leading manufacturer of racing seat systems and lightweight seating technology, disclosed that 40% of its production is consumed in the aftermarket fitment. The aftermarket has given opportunities to many small-scale racing seat manufacturers.

The bucket seat cover segment has witnessed growth in the past decade with almost eight out of 10 vehicles incorporating such seat types. The growth of this segment is a direct indication of the market's preference toward racing seat designs and comfort while keeping in mind the cost factor.

The key vendors are as follows:

RECARO

Corbeau

