China Synthetic Rubber Industry Report (2017-2021): Driven by the Steady Development of the Automobile & Tyre Industries

Synthetic rubber is one of important strategic materials, mainly used in tyres and other industries. In 2016, the global output and consumption of synthetic rubber reached 14.822 million tons and 14.936 million tons, respectively, up 2.2% and 2.0% year on year. Driven by the steady development of automobile and tyre industries, the world's output and consumption of synthetic rubber are expected to hit 16.975 million tons and 17.725 million tons by 2021 respectively.



China, the world's largest producer of synthetic rubber, boasted the output of 5.458 million tons in 2016, accounting for 36.8% of the global output. China's synthetic rubber output is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.2% from 2017 to 2021 and reach 7.032 million tons in 2021, equivalent to 41.4% of the world's total output.



In 2016, the combined capacity of styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) and cis-polybutadiene rubber (BR) which are the two most popular products in China shared 60.1% of China's total capacity. Ethylene propylene rubber (EPR) and Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) saw the fastest growth rates in the past five years, with the respective capacity CAGR of 69.5% and 37.7% during 2012-2016. With the continuous optimization of the rubber product (such as tyres) structure in China, the demand for solution polymerized styrene butadiene rubber (SSBR), halogenated butyl rubber (HIIR), neodymium polybutadiene rubber (Nd-BR), low cis-polybutadiene rubber (LCBR) and other environment-friendly rubber products will increase significantly in future.

