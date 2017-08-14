Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal camping tent marketreport. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of extreme sports among adventure enthusiasts will drive the market as camping tents are the most preferred accommodation among consumers who participate in extreme and adventure sports. Ultralightweight and lightweight camping tents, which are easily backpacked, are in demand among customers who travel long distances. Due to rise in demand for superior quality camping tents, manufacturers are focusing on innovating and building strong tents. Hence, durable materials are used for manufacturing fabric and poles.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global camping tent market is highly fragmented and consists many competitors that are continuously looking for opportunities to increase their market shares in camping tent market. The major players belong to North America and Europe because these regions have the maximum number of campers and high participation rate in recreational activities.

"Vendors compete on the quality of the raw materials used for manufacturing different tents. They focus on the weight, durability, reliability, convenience, easy adaptability, and new developments in the products. The rise in tourism for adventure sports and growing participation in the outdoor recreational activities are factors that make opportunities for the competitors, thereby contributing to the growth potential of the market," says Tamal Saha, a lead outdoor gear research analyst from Technavio.

Vendors usually sell their camping tents through sports specialty stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Consumers prefer purchasing camping equipment from sports specialty stores as these stores provide a wide variety of tents. However, the competition in the camping tent market is also high due to the presence of vendors in the online platform.

Top five camping tent market vendors

AMG GROUP

AMG GROUP is one of the leading companies in the UK, which produces and distributes premier products related to outdoor, footwear, and snow sports. The group holds many brands, which sell products such as sleeping bags, tents, rucksacks, travel luggage, camping gear, outdoor footwear, outdoor clothing, skiing equipment, cooking gear, camping food, and others.

Hilleberg

Hilleberg is a Sweden-based company, which manufactures backpacking and mountaineering tents. Some of the product segments of the company include different types of tents such as solo tents, group tents,2-person tents, shelters, accessories, and apparel.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors is a US-based company, which manufactures and markets branded seasonal and outdoor recreation products. These are primarily used for fishing from a boat, hiking, diving, paddling, and camping.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands is a US-based company, which markets commercial and consumer products worldwide. The company has wholly-owned subsidiaries and also sells its products in nearly 200 countries, with operations in nearly 100 of these countries. In April 2016, after an acquisition, Jarden Corporation became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newell brands.

Oase Outdoors

Oase Outdoors is a Denmark-based company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products related to camping and outdoor under the brand names Outwell, Easy Camp, and Robens. These three brands are owned and operated by Oase Outdoors.

