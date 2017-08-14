Technavio analysts forecast the global cleanroom apparel marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cleanroom apparelmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand generated from semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, and other industries, including aerospace, automotive, laboratories, and aseptic food production.

The global cleanroom apparel market is growing at a promising rate. The main factor attributing to the development of this market is the growth of the prime sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biological research, semiconductors, and medical devices industries. Cleanrooms are an integral part of these industries, and the use of cleanroom apparel is compulsory to avoid any contamination in these rooms.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cleanroom apparel market:

Rising need for cleanroom apparel due to growing pharmaceutical and biological research in India

Growing popularity of cleanrooms across industries

Increasing regulations to monitor and maintain cleanrooms

Rising need for cleanroom apparel due to growing pharmaceutical and biological research in India

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors constitute one of the largest end-users of cleanroom technology consumables. They play a major role in the growth of the global cleanroom apparel market. In both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the production should be geared toward effective control of any contamination from the personnel, raw materials, and finished products along with process plants, equipment, and accommodating services.

Anju Ajaykumar, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio, says, "The pharmaceutical industry in India is witnessing significant investments, both in production and R&D. The primary reason for attracting investment is due to lower cost of production in India compared with that in the US, and almost half the cost when compared with that in Europe."

Growing popularity of cleanrooms across industries

The industrial sector is a significant contributor to the growth of the global cleanroom apparel market especially due to continuous demand from traditional end-user sectors such as in semiconductor industries. This sector is expected to boost considerably the demand for cleanroom consumables and hence clean room apparel as well.

"Niche end-users such as the food processing industry, the food and beverage industry, the hospital segment, and the medical devices manufacturing industry, which are driven by the need for safety and hygiene, are expected to go in for large-scale use of cleanroom apparels," adds Anju

Increasing regulations to monitor and maintain cleanrooms

Cleanrooms are highly governed by regulations and standards. The regulatory environment associated with the cleanroom is expected to increase the adoption of cleanroom apparels in the various industries, thus the volume of the cleanroom apparels is set to increase during the forecast period. For e.g., the US FDA cleanroom regulations require strict environmental controls and also provides guidelines for planning and construction of the cleanrooms to achieve the clean air standards.

Top vendors:

Alpha Pro Tech

Berkshire

Dupont

Kimberly-Clark

