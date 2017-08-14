SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Envision Healthcare Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Envision Healthcare Corporation ('Envision' or the 'Company') (NYSE: EVHC). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 2, 2015 and July 21, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Envision shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Envision made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material information, to investors. On July 24, 2017, The New York Times reported that hospitals associated with the Company's subsidiary, EmCare Holdings, Inc., were disproportionately likely to engage in 'surprise billing,' in which patients who sought treatment at in-network facilities were treated by out-of-network physicians and subsequently billed at higher rates. When this information reached the public, shares of Envision dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP