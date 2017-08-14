Spunbond Nonwoven Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Function, Material Type, End Use & Region

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The spunbond nonwovens market is expected to be valued at USD 10.73 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 16.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022. Growing consumption of geotextiles, increasing investments in spunbond nonwovens in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific, and rising standards of living are some of the key opportunities for the spunbond nonwovens industry.

The disposable spunbond nonwovens segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the spunbond nonwovens market, by function during the forecast period 2017-2022. The growing demand for disposable products, majorly from personal care & hygiene and medical segments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the spunbond market globally.

Polypropylene spunbond nonwoven is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the spunbond nonwovens market, by material during the forecast period. The polyester spunbond nonwoven segment is expected to be the second-largest material type segment in the spunbond nonwovens market. This segment is also expected to register the second-highest CAGR.

Personal care & hygiene, medical, agriculture, packaging, and automotive are some of the key end-use segments of the spunbond nonwovens market. Personal care & hygiene is the largest and fastest-growing end-use segment. The medical segment is expected to be the second-largest and second fastest-growing end-use segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest spunbond nonwovens market in 2017. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in this regional spunbond nonwovens market. Rising disposable income has resulted in the increasing demand for disposable diapers, feminine hygiene items, and wipes, thus, driving the growth of the market. Various leading players have been carrying out strategic expansion activities in this region to meet the growing demand from various end users.

The factors inhibiting the growth of the spunbond nonwovens market include the high cost of finished products affecting the pricing structure of the intermediary industry and stagnant growth in the baby diapers market segment in mature markets.

