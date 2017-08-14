BROOKFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - August 14, 2017) -

Third quarter sales were $111.6 million, up 3% sequentially with moderate growth in both IC and FPD

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $4.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share)

Increased capital expenditures to fund strategic growth brought net cash 1 down slightly during the third quarter to $277 million; balance sheet retains financial strength and flexibility to fund growth

Fourth quarter 2017 guidance: sales between $108 and $116 million; diluted EPS between $0.03 and $0.09

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, today reported financial results for fiscal 2017 third quarter ended July 30, 2017.

Third quarter sales were $111.6 million, up 3% sequentially and down 9% compared with last year. Sales of integrated circuits (IC) photomasks were $85.1 million, up 3% sequentially and down 7% compared with last year, while sales of flat panel display (FPD) photomasks were $26.5 million, up 3% sequentially and down 16% compared with last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $4.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share), compared with $1.8 million ($0.03 per diluted share), for the second quarter of 2017; and $8.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2016.

"Third quarter sales improved sequentially as we were able to achieve moderate growth in both IC and FPD," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. "IC sales were generally in line with our expectations, as high-end memory grew and high-end logic remained flat. FPD sales were also higher, although slightly below our expectations due to unfavorable product mix. Operating income was modestly lower as an increase in gross profit was offset mostly by higher R&D, as qualification activity remained robust. As we ramped up capex during the quarter, primarily to complete our FPD investment, our cash balance declined slightly. However, we still have tremendous financial strength and flexibility to fund strategic growth initiatives."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Guidance

Kirlin continued, "Our outlook for the fourth quarter calls for performance similar to the third quarter. High-end memory should continue to grow steadily as we've seen every quarter year-to-date. The anticipated recovery in high-end logic has been delayed until 2018. High-end FPD capacity will expand during the quarter, with actual sales growth dependent on the mix of high-end business, which may remain tepid for the quarter. Shifting focus to our balance sheet, our cash balance will likely decrease during the fourth quarter as we ramp up investments for our China expansion." For the fourth quarter of 2017, Photronics expects revenues to be between $108 million and $116 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.03 and $0.09 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders, non-GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP EBITDA are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc.'s financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. Photronics, Inc. believes these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring income or expense items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate Photronics, Inc.'s future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of Photronics, Inc.'s projected earnings and performance with its historical results of prior periods. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for Photronics, Inc.'s discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, operating income, net income or cash flows from operations data as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for the following items:

Non-recurring tax benefit in fiscal 2016 related to the recognition of certain tax benefits in Taiwan that were determined to be realizable in filings for future tax periods

Non-recurring net gain on sale of investment in fiscal 2016

Interest expense, income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation and amortization, and other items are added to GAAP net income to derive non-GAAP EBITDA

Note:

1. Net cash defined as cash and cash equivalents less long-term borrowings (including current portion), as reported in accordance with GAAP.

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended -------------------------------- --------------------- April July 30, 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net sales $ 111,579 $ 108,297 $ 123,209 $ 329,707 $ 376,088 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (89,862) (88,140) (91,759) (264,835) (277,915) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Gross profit 21,717 20,157 31,450 64,872 98,173 Selling, general and administrative (11,639) (10,894) (11,163) (33,403) (34,386) Research and development (4,812) (3,726) (5,466) (12,023) (16,613) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating income 5,266 5,537 14,821 19,446 47,174 Gain on sale of investment - - 157 - 8,940 Other income (expense), net (134) (3,622) 1,237 (5,839) (872) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income before income taxes 5,132 1,915 16,215 13,607 55,242 Income tax provision (333) (431) (4,762) (2,814) (6,136) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income 4,799 1,484 11,453 10,793 49,106 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (798) 313 (3,365) (3,048) (8,162) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 4,001 $ 1,797 $ 8,088 $ 7,745 $ 40,944 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.61 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.56 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 68,525 68,426 67,953 68,376 67,377 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Diluted 69,380 69,385 74,317 69,311 76,990 ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 30, October 30, 2017 2016 --------------- --------------- Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,572 $ 314,074 Accounts receivable 91,812 92,636 Inventories 25,668 22,081 Other current assets 10,558 12,795 --------------- --------------- Total current assets 468,610 441,586 Property, plant and equipment, net 501,720 506,434 Intangible assets, net 18,320 19,854 Other assets 19,948 20,114 --------------- --------------- Total assets $ 1,008,598 $ 987,988 =============== =============== Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term borrowings $ 5,541 $ 5,428 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 73,769 75,889 --------------- --------------- Total current liabilities 79,310 81,317 Long-term borrowings 57,776 61,860 Other liabilities 16,384 19,337 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 739,282 710,363 Noncontrolling interests 115,846 115,111 --------------- --------------- Total equity 855,128 825,474 --------------- --------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 1,008,598 $ 987,988 =============== ===============

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended ------------------------------- July 30, July 31, 2017 2016 --------------- --------------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,793 $ 49,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,081 60,102 Gain on sale of investment - (8,940) Changes in assets, liabilities and other (1,085) (8,881) --------------- --------------- Net cash provided by operating activities 73,789 91,387 --------------- --------------- Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (38,759) (44,828) Acquisition of Business (5,400) - Proceeds from sale of investments 167 101,853 Other (458) 584 --------------- --------------- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (44,450) 57,609 --------------- --------------- Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term borrowings (4,057) (56,276) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,529 3,172 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (8,298) (11,890) Other (33) (19) --------------- --------------- Net cash used in financing activities (9,859) (65,013) --------------- --------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,018 1,819 --------------- --------------- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,498 85,802 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 314,074 205,867 --------------- --------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 340,572 $ 291,669 =============== ===============

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended -------------------------------- --------------------- July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Photronics, Inc. Shareholders and EPS data GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 4,001 $ 1,797 $ 8,088 $ 7,745 $ 40,944 Income tax benefit (a) - - - - (3,004) Gain on sale of investment, net of tax (b) - - - - (8,753) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 4,001 $ 1,797 $ 8,088 $ 7,745 $ 29,187 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding GAAP 69,380 69,385 74,317 69,311 76,990 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Non-GAAP 69,380 69,385 74,317 69,311 76,990 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Net income per diluted share GAAP $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.56 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Non-GAAP $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.41 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non- GAAP EBITDA GAAP Net Income (c) $ 4,799 $ 1,484 $ 11,453 $ 10,793 $ 49,106 Interest expense 550 550 612 1,658 2,750 Income tax expense 333 431 4,762 2,814 6,136 Depreciation and amortization 21,840 21,345 19,572 64,081 60,102 Other items (d) 984 921 975 2,842 2,848 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 28,506 $ 24,731 $ 37,374 $ 82,188 $ 120,942 ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

Notes:

(a) Represents tax benefit primarily related to the recognition of prior period tax benefits and other tax positions no longer deemed necessary in Taiwan

(b) Represents gain on sale of investment in a foreign entity

(c) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and in 2016 includes gain on sale of investment in a foreign entity

(d) Consists of stock compensation expense

