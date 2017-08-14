Global Bus Rear-view Camera (RVC) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.8% by 2021: Rising Number of Accidents Due to Impaired On-road Visibility to Push Adoption of Safety Systems Using Camera Modules

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bus Rear-view Camera (RVC) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global bus RVC market to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bus RVC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The major reason for the need for the RVCs than reverse parking sensors in buses is because of few drawbacks and unfavorable market dynamics in the reverse parking sensors market. The automotive parking sensors market is concentrated by OEMs, while aftermarket is fragmented with intense competition among the regional players, and this competition is expected to intensify further with product extensions and technological innovations. This increasing competition in the aftermarket segment where the occurrence of a failure in parking sensors system is more than the OEM products will become a threat to safety in the buses.

The use of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera module is gaining importance due to its wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality. OEMs are exploring safety solutions that capture the driver's blind spots on the road; hence, to expand the coverage field of cameras, the wide-angle technology is being used. Although the image from wide angle lenses cameras is subject to certain irregularities such as radial distortion, uneven illumination and tangential distortions can negatively impact the output of the camera. OEMs and camera module manufacturers are actively investing in improving the output from wide angle cameras.



Key vendors



STONKAM

Luminator Technology

Rear View Safety

Vision Techniques



Other prominent vendors



Rostra Precision Controls, Inc.

Lintech Enterprises

Veise Electronic



