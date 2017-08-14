Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal dragging equipment detector marketreport. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dragging equipment detectors including the components such as cover, sensors, pole, end plate, kick plates, and mounting plate.

The primary factor fostering market growth is advances in technology that are manifest in software and semiconducting devices. The advances in technology, especially in developing countries, will continue to occur at an exponential pace with the increase in the use of technology such as wireless sensors, heat detectors, and hot box detectors. Wireless circuit structures provide endless opportunities to connect with high-performance electronic components and equipment.

Competitive vendor landscape

The market for dragging equipment detectors for track control system applications is increasing YoY. However, the high growth potential of this technology in connectivity applications has attracted investors to invest in companies manufacturing dragging detector materials. This has prompted vendors to increase their production capacity and invest in new processing technologies to produce dragging equipment detectors in large volumes.

"The growing demand for dragging equipment detectors from railway equipment manufacturers is compelling vendors to establish partnerships to understand their design needs and align product offerings accordingly. This leads to increased competition among the suppliers of dragging equipment detectors," says Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio

Metrom Rail offers dragging equipment detectors under the brand name of SenTrack from its Track Monitoring System segment, which provides a complete detection package for monitoring hazardous railway lines. The company also offers dragging equipment sensor (DES) technology.

Top six dragging equipment detector market vendors

Metrom Rail

Metrom Rail develops and integrates technology to improve safety and efficiency in rail systems. The company provides train control systems that can leverage advanced technology while integrating both new and existing transit rail systems. The firm provides industrial machining, software, mechanical design, and hardware assembly.

Inspired Systems

Inspired Systems is the leader in the field of monitoring and protection of the rail systems. It offers its software design team to produce the best protection and predictive monitoring systems in the railway industry. In May 2016, Inspired Systems was acquired by Electro-Motive Maintenance Operations (EMMO) that is a division of Caterpillar.

voestalpine SIGNALING Zeltweg

voestalpine SIGNALING Zeltweg is a leading technology company. It is one of the leading players in the fields of automotive and consumer goods in Europe as well as the oil and gas industry worldwide. The firm provides turnout technology for special rails and tool steels.

Inteletrack

Inteletrack is a manufacturer and supplier of advanced railway electronics and data communication solutions. The firm offers GPS tracking, GSM communication, SMS, and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems for niche railway technology solutions.

On-Track Technology

On-Track Technology is a company that focuses on motion weighing in the railways. The firm's product offerings are related to track control systems and train safety systems. The future developments expected from this company are on board control systems, which can be used in locomotives to control speed and activate the collision avoidance system.

Ineco

Ineco is a leading infrastructure engineering and consultancy firm. The company enables the development of infrastructure in all areas of transport such as airports, air navigation, railways, and roads. The firm offers solutions in more than 50 countries. Ineco's railway service offerings consist of planning, maintenance, as well as the provision of tracks rolling stocks, signaling, and track inspections.

