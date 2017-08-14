BONITA SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased over 26% to $10.5 million compared to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2016

GAAP Fully Diluted EPS increased by over 100% to $0.04 compared to $0.02 per share for the second quarter of 2016

Revenue increased over 22% to approximately $20 million compared to $16.3 million for the six months of 2016

GAAP Fully Diluted EPS increased by 100% to $0.07 compared to $0.035 per share for the first six months of 2016

Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings, commented, "We are pleased by our strong financial results for the 2nd quarter and for the first six months of 2017, which included both record revenues and profits as our team continued to execute across multiple sales channels. We will continue to focus on driving top and bottom line growth in existing sales channels and within new, synergistic sales channels."

Mr. Klepfish continued, "We believe that Innovative Food shares are undervalued, and that going forward, the strength of our financial results and business model, combined with our strong balance sheet and streamlined capital structure, provide significant opportunities for unlocking shareholder value for all Innovative Food Holdings shareholders."

Second Quarter Summary

On a GAAP basis, revenues increased by over 26% to $10.5 million compared to revenues of $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. Operating Income increased 80% to $1.23 million compared to operating income of $688,000 for the second quarter of 2016. Net income increased by over 110% to $1.21 million compared to net income of $575,000 for the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter GAAP basic earnings per share increased by over 80% to $0.042 per share compared to $0.023 earnings per share for the second quarter of 2016. Fully Diluted GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter increased by 100% to $0.04 per share compared to $0.02 per share for the second quarter of 2016.

Cash EBITDA increased 50% to $1.54 million compared to cash EBITDA of $1.04 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Summary

On a GAAP basis, revenues increased by over 22% to approximately $20 million compared to revenues of $16.3 million for the first six months of 2016. Operating Income increased over 74% to $2.09 million compared to operating income of $1.2 for the first six months of 2016. Net income increased by over 100% to over $1.9 million compared to net income of $955,000 for the first six months of 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017 GAAP basic earnings per share increased by 90% to $0.072 per share compared to $0.038 earnings per share for the first six months of 2016. Fully Diluted GAAP earnings per share for the first six months of 2017 increased by 100% to $0.07 per share compared to $0.035 per share for the first six months of 2016.

Cash EBITDA increased over 40% to $2.69 million compared to cash EBITDA of $1.89 for the first six months of 2016.

About Innovative Food Holdings

Innovative Food Holdings' (OTCQB: IVFH) industry-leading specialty food platforms in the foodservice and consumer markets provide chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality specialty food products across the United States.

In the direct-to-chef foodservice market, Innovative Food Holdings' automated direct-to-chef platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent direct sourcing and distribution of over 7,000 specialty food products delivered daily to thousands of chefs nationwide.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, -------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Net Income and EPS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 10,513,661 8,303,227 19,998,825 16,318,568 Net Income 1,214,362 575,263 1,948,999 955,909 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 103,067 65,817 206,134 131,634 Amortization of discount on NP (2) 92,509 92,509 185,018 185,018 Stock related expenses (3) 155,072 235,288 315,968 477,893 -------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Net Income 1,565,010 968,877 2,656,119 1,750,454 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted 30,047,239 31,883,014 27,834,947 31,839,607 -------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ 0.052 $ 0.030 $ 0.095 $ 0.055 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, -------------------------------------------------- Cash EBITDA 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Income 1,214,362 575,263 1,948,999 955,909 Interest, net (66,935) 20,380 (43,245) 59,520 Depreciation & amortization 154,863 111,669 285,270 213,845 Stock related expenses (3) 155,072 235,288 315,968 477,893 Amortization of discounts on NP (2) 92,509 92,509 185,018 185,018 -------------------------------------------------- Cash EBITDA 1,549,871 1,035,109 2,692,010 1,892,185 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Includes non cash amortization charges related to certain assets acquired (2) Includes non cash amortization charges mainly associated with the GAAP recording of the discount on certain notes (3) Includes stock and options based compensation and expenses

