Road Construction Equipment in North America 2017: Focus on Surface Treatment & Finishing Equipment

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Road Construction Equipment in North America: Surface Treatment & Finishing Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a quantification and analysis of the business of fabricating surface treatment and finishing equipment used in the North American market after roads have been paved.

The final stage in road construction-both new and overlays-involves seal coating in the case of asphalt paved roads, and pavement marking and striping in both asphalt and concrete roads. Seal coating, or pavement sealing, is an economical surface treatment designed to protect and extend pavement life. Applied in thin coats, seal coating helps protect pavement surfaces against damages caused by weather, traffic, and age. It is undertaken after new roads have been paved and as a part of road maintenance to extend the life of an existing asphalt-paved road that is structurally sound but is beginning to age and may have some surface distress. Seal coating equipment includes self-propelled, truck-mounted, trailer-mounted, skid-mounted, and portable/walk-behind units, utilized according to the size of the project.

Pavement markings divide traffic lanes, show turning lanes, mark pedestrian crossings, indicate obstacles, etc. Marking and striping is done on new roads and on existing roads after a road maintenance project. Pavement striping material includes oil/solvent-based, water-based and thermoplastic paints. Thermoplastic paint has seen increasing use in the last few years. It is a plastic-based paint that can be applied either cold or hot and can withstand more abuse than the traditional water- and oil-based paints. Pavement striping equipment is available in either conventional (air spray) or airless types.

Seal coating and pavement marking equipment is primarily manufactured domestically, with a few imported pavement-marking equipment models sold by Hofmann, a German manufacturer.

Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 27 manufacturers supplying surface treatment and finishing equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Scope



2. Product Types

2.1. Seal Coating

2.2. Pavement Striping and Marking



3. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2016



4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers by Type

4.2. Market Shares: By Product Type

4.2.1. Seal Coating Equipment

4.2.2. Pavement Marking Equipment

5. Market Analysis

5.1. Average Price

5.2. Distribution Channels



6. Outlook 2017-2021



7. Production by Region



8. Key Manufacturer Data



9. Manufacturer Profiles [27 companies profiled]

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnrr25/road_construction





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716