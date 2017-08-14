According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global filter press market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005487/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global filter press market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Filter Press Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The rapid growth of process manufacturing industries in developing countries enhances the demand for filter press equipment. Thus, the overall market has considerable growth potential in developing countries. In addition, the increasing awareness about the quality of end-products among consumers has prompted several process industries, such as power, paper and pulp, chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas, to incorporate filter press equipment into their manufacturing processes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global filter press market into three major segments by product. They are:

Recessed plate filter press

Plate and frame filter press

Automatic filter press

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three product segments of the global filter press market are discussed below:

Global filter press market by recessed plate filter press

The recessed plate filter press is made for a sidebar, overhead press designs, and high-pressure operations as its design is suitable for a larger amount of solid cake concentration. In recessed plate filter presses, it is easier to dose polymers, which is an alternative to ferric salts and lime conditioning techniques.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead power research analyst from Technavio, "The growth of the recessed plate filter press market can be attributed to the rising sales of vehicles worldwide. It will contribute to the market growth in terms of more tires being used in new cars, thus more rubber production. This, in turn, will lead to the growing demand for recessed plate filter presses, which are used for drying operations and play a vital role in rubber manufacturing process."

Global filter press market by plate and frame filter press

The growing food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries will drive the demand for plate and frame filter presses. The tried and tested design of plate and frame filter presses makes them the most cost-efficient type of filters, in terms of per unit of fluid processed.

"The growth of the cosmetic market is driven by the growing demand for cosmetics and premium skincare products from the health and wellness industry. The professional skin care market in developed countries is at a relatively mature stage. On the other hand, developing economies in APAC will provide ample scope for skin care product manufacturers to explore potential markets," says Thanikachalam

Global filter press market by automatic filter press

The growth in sewage treatment plants, water treatment, chemical processing, ceramics, and food and beverage industries will drive the demand for automatic filter presses. This can be attributed to the increase in the automation level in industries. Other important factors for the growth of the automatic filter press market is shorter downtime, reduction in labor cost, high solid consistency of outlet, and short cycle times.

The use of an automatic filter press is high in the ceramic industry as the industry emits large scale dust particles during manufacturing operations, which can pose serious health hazards. The ceramic industry is growing due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ANDRITZ

Evoqua Water Technologies

FLSmidth, MICRONICS

M.W. Watermark

Browse Related Reports:

Global LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2017-2021

Global Cleanroom and Medical Carts Market 2017-2021

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005487/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com