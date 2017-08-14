MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provided an update on recent strategic and operational initiatives.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, net revenues increased 18% to $16.1 million as compared to $13.7 million in the prior year. The increase in net revenues is primarily due to growth in the Company's North America Transaction Solutions and Online Solutions Segments:

North America Transaction Solutions Segment: Continued organic growth of SMB merchants in this segment with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment were $13.9 million, a 31% increase over the prior year.





Online Solutions Segment: Revenues for this segment were $2 million, a 33% increase over the prior year.





Mobile Solutions Segment: As a result of a change in business model previously reported, revenues for this segment were $0.5 million vs $1.8 million, a 71% decrease over the prior year. We expect to maintain a smaller staff at Digital Provider and we have canceled our existing office lease and will consolidate Digital Provider's physical operations into PayOnline. We also are looking to develop a new business plan for Digital Provider that includes, but is not limited to, a model that requires less working capital than the current pre-pay model and provides for diversified, scalable business.





Reduction of Corporate Overhead: The redundancies of our corporate staff at Net Element Russia were eliminated with responsibilities being absorbed by existing PayOnline staff. In addition, Net Element Russia's Moscow corporate office and apartment leases were cancelled with the consolidation into PayOnline.





Recent Highlights:

Centralized international operations;





Launched PayOnline platform, which supports electronic commerce in the United States;





Launched support for iDeal, the leading payment system in The Netherlands;





Expanded payment module to include InSales, a popular omni-channel commerce and CMS platform;





Partnered with Payvision in Europe, expands to access to global currencies;





Launched payment acceptance for international mobile network operator;





Launched "Online Cashier" fiscal cloud-based point of sale solution for Russian merchants;





Launched Apple Pay Support in Russia;





Launched "Instant Credit" for online merchants





"We are pleased with our continued growth. Our results are a reflection of our ability to deliver growth," commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element. "We are excited about our strategic initiatives for the remainder of the year as we continue to streamline international operations and reduce operating expenses while managing the strong U.S. growth and expansion."

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2017 financial results and business highlights on August 15, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 303-9858, or for international callers +1 (408) 337-0139, and referencing conference code 67569957. It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the 8:30 a.m. Eastern call.

The call will also be webcast live from http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/kaa6hdp3. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the www.netelement.com/en/ir website.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2016

We reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1,640,340 or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $5,346,448, or $0.46 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2016. This resulted in a decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of $3,706,108 primarily due to an increase in revenues, decreases in loss from stock value guarantee, non-cash compensation and interest, partially offset by increased general and administrative expenses.

Eliminating the effects of non-cash compensation and a 2016 stock value guarantee, we reported an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $1,511,803 or $0.08 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $1,168,998 or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $16,141,041 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $13,692,848 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in net revenue is primarily due to organic growth of merchants in our North American Transaction Solutions segment which resulted in an increase to North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue of $3,208,850 (or 31% increase) for the three months ended June 30, 2017 versus the three months ended June 30, 2016. Increases in our North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue were primarily due to continued growth of merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings. Our Online Solutions segment revenue increased $500,653 (or 33%), from $1,509,208 for the three months ended June 30, 2016 to $2,009,861 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as we continue to board additional merchants. These improvements were tempered by a $1,261,310 (or 71%) decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment, as we continue to experience increased competition, decreased margins, and liquidity constraints arising from capital needed to prepay for content delivered through our platform.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:

Gross Margin Analysis Three Three Source of Months Ended Months Ended Increase / Revenues June 30, 2017 Mix June 30, 2016 Mix (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 13,612,782 84% $ 10,403,932 76% $ 3,208,850 Mobile Solutions 518,398 3% 1,779,708 13% (1,261,310) Online Solutions 2,009,861 13% 1,509,208 11% 500,653 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 16,141,041 100% $ 13,692,848 100% $ 2,448,193 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Three Three Cost of Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Revenues June 30, 2017 revenues June 30, 2016 revenues (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 11,472,508 84% $ 8,967,784 86% $ 2,504,724 Mobile Solutions 502,742 97% 1,566,618 88% (1,063,876) Online Solutions 1,343,142 67% 950,391 63% 392,751 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 13,318,392 83% $ 11,484,793 84% $ 1,833,599 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Three Three Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Gross Margin June 30, 2017 revenues June 30, 2016 revenues (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 2,140,274 16% $ 1,436,148 14% $ 704,126 Mobile Solutions 15,656 3% 213,090 12% (197,434) Online Solutions 666,719 33% 558,817 37% 107,902 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 2,822,649 17% $ 2,208,055 16% $ 614,594 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- -----------

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $13,318,392 as compared to $11,484,793 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The $1,833,599 increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a $2,504,724 increase in our North American Transaction Solutions segment due to an increase in sales volume. There was also a $392,751 increase in cost of revenues resulting from our Online Solutions segment operations also primarily due the costs associated with boarding additional merchants. This was offset by a $1,063,876 decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment cost of revenues, which resulted from the decrease in revenues for our Mobile Solutions segment for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Gross Margin or the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $2,822,649, or 17% of net revenue, as compared to $2,208,055, or 16% of net revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The $614,594 increase in gross margin was primarily due to increased volume of processing in North American Transaction Solutions offset by a decrease of $197,434 in Mobile Solutions margin caused by a decrease in business.

Total operating expenses were $4,166,596 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2,599,178, non-cash compensation expenses of $128,537, provision for bad debts of $865,863, and depreciation and amortization of $573,018. Total operating expenses were $4,983,753 for the three months ended June 30, 2016, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $1,999,391, non-cash compensation expenses of $2,014,589, provision for bad debts of $125,238, and depreciation and amortization of $844,535.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss and include salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, travel expense, filing fees, transaction gains, office expenses, communication expense, insurance expense, and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 --------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total --------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 464,134 $ 126,516 $ 234,950 $ 547,219 $1,372,819 Professional fees 82,888 19,768 258,535 299,536 660,727 Rent - 12,121 40,624 83,334 136,079 Business development 986 14 8,768 915 10,683 Travel expense 75,646 1,729 4,165 38,391 119,931 Filing fees - - - 8,508 8,508 Transaction (gains) losses 742 32,228 (9,508) 1,303 24,765 Office expenses 45,956 3,313 24,214 16,058 89,541 Communications expenses 9,864 1,497 29,484 19,743 60,588 Insurance expense - - - 32,235 32,235 Other expenses 1,264 - 1,125 80,913 83,302 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 681,480 $ 197,186 $ 592,357 $ 1,128,155 $2,599,178 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Three Months Ended June 30, 2016 --------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total --------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 415,135 $ 108,772 $ 142,663 $ 510,482 $1,177,052 Professional fees 89,268 1,243 217,513 369,299 677,323 Rent - 832 36,282 97,949 135,063 Business development 12,186 - 40,118 4,056 56,360 Travel expense 49,784 3,220 7,048 29,017 89,069 Filing fees - - - 42,896 42,896 Transaction (gains) losses - (328,350) (23,658) 18,174 (333,834) Office expenses 27,148 2,127 14,774 22,723 66,772 Communications expenses 16,817 484 11,586 26,175 55,062 Insurance expense - - - 2,658 2,658 Other expenses 270 14 192 30,494 30,970 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 610,608 $(211,658) $ 446,518 $ 1,153,923 $1,999,391 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Variance --------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total --------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 48,999 $ 17,744 $ 92,287 $ 36,737 $ 195,767 Professional fees (6,380) 18,525 41,022 (69,763) (16,596) Rent - 11,289 4,342 (14,615) 1,016 Business development (11,200) 14 (31,350) (3,141) (45,677) Travel expense 25,862 (1,491) (2,883) 9,374 30,862 Filing fees - - - (34,388) (34,388) Transaction (gains) losses 742 360,578 14,150 (16,871) 358,599 Office expenses 18,808 1,186 9,440 (6,665) 22,769 Communications expenses (6,953) 1,013 17,898 (6,432) 5,526 Insurance expense - - - 29,577 29,577 Other expenses 994 (14) 933 50,419 52,332 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 70,872 $ 408,844 $ 145,839 $ (25,768) $ 599,787 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ----------

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $1,372,819 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $1,177,052 for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Salaries and Salaries and benefits for the benefits for the three months three months ended ended Increase / Segment June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 (Decrease) ------------------------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- North America Transaction Solutions $ 464,134 $ 415,135 $ 48,999 Mobile Solutions 126,516 108,772 17,744 Online Solutions 234,950 142,663 92,287 Corporate Expenses & Eliminations 547,219 510,482 36,737 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Total $ 1,372,819 $ 1,177,052 $ 195,767 ---------------- ---------------- ----------------

The increase in salaries of $195,767 was due to the North American Transaction Solutions segment salaries increasing $48,999 due to an increase in headcount and sales incentives for key employees. In addition, there were increases of $92,287 and $17,744, respectively, in our Online Solutions and Mobile Solutions segments, which were primarily due to salary increases.

Professional fees were $660,727 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $677,323 for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ (20,000) $ - $ 3,245 $ 24,702 $ 7,947 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 79,035 79,035 Accounting and Auditing - - 5,215 97,500 102,715 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 500 500 Consulting 102,888 19,768 250,075 97,799 470,530 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 82,888 $ 19,768 $ 258,535 $ 299,536 $ 660,727 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Three Months Ended June 30, 2016 ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ 5,226 $ 12 $ 2,507 $ 43,949 $ 51,694 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 43,750 43,750 Accounting and Auditing - - - 103,055 103,055 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 11,000 11,000 Consulting 84,042 1,231 215,006 167,545 467,824 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 89,268 $ 1,243 $ 217,513 $ 369,299 $ 677,323 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Variance ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Increase / Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations (Decrease) ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ (25,226) $ (12) $ 738 $ (19,247) $ (43,747) SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 35,285 35,285 Accounting and Auditing - - 5,215 (5,555) (340) Tax Compliance and Planning - - - (10,500) (10,500) Consulting 18,846 18,537 35,069 (69,746) 2,706 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ (6,380) $ 18,525 $ 41,022 $ (69,763) $ (16,596) ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ----------

Professional fees decreased by $16,596 mainly due to a decrease in general legal fees offset by an increase in SEC compliance fees.

Non-cash compensation expense from share-based compensation was $128,537 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $2,014,589 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The majority of these expenses were for employee and consultant equity incentives for both periods.

We recorded bad debt expense of $865,863 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $125,238 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $671,580 in ACH rejects and a $194,283 provision from our Russian operations. Of the $671,580 of gross ACH rejects, $347,235 were passed through to independent sales organizations via a reduction in commissions.

For the three months ended June 30, 2016, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $145,588 in ACH rejects offset by a $20,350 recovery from our Russian operations. Of the $145,588 of ACH rejects, $93,812 were passed through to independent sales organizations via a reduction in commissions.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $573,018 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $844,535 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease was due to the full amortization of certain software and merchant portfolio assets during 2016.

Interest expense was $322,052 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $438,976 for three months ended June 30, 2016, representing a decrease of $116,924 as follows:

Three months Three months ended ended Increase / Funding Source June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 (Decrease) ------------------------------------ ------------- ------------- ---------- MBF Notes $ 15,516 $ 28,450 $ (12,934) RBL Notes 220,128 110,342 109,786 Priority Payments Note 24,747 - 24,747 Crede CG III, LTD - 297,435 (297,435) Other 61,661 2,749 58,912 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total $ 322,052 $ 438,976 $ (116,924) ------------- ------------- ----------

Other interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 consisted primarily of $37,245 from the financing for the PayOnline Acquisition stock price guarantee and $10,443 resulting from the promissory note entered into on March 1, 2017 with Star Capital Management, LLC. (See Note 12. Related Party Transactions). Additionally, Crede charges in 2016 for imputed interest did not occur during 2017.

The net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $75,081 for three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $38,792 for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2016

We reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $4,127,837, or $0.24 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $7,194,167, or $0.63 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2016. This resulted in a decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of $3,066,330 primarily due and increase in revenues and a decrease in the loss from stock value guarantee and a decrease in noncash compensation expense.

Eliminating the effects of non-cash compensation in both years and a 2016 stock value guarantee, we reported an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $3,402,896 or $0.19 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $2,655,733 or $0.23 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $29,702,982 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $24,953,907 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in net revenue is primarily due to organic growth of merchants in our North American Transaction Solutions segment which resulted in an increase to North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue of $6,321,120 (or 35% increase) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 versus the six months ended June 30, 2016. Our Online Solutions segment revenue increased $825,775 (or 28%), from $2,924,115 for the six months ended June 30, 2016 to $3,749,890 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the boarding of additional merchants. The increases in North American Transaction Solutions and Online Solutions segments were offset by a $2,397,820 (or 64%) decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment, as we continue to experience increased competition, decreased margins, and liquidity constraints arising from capital needed to prepay for content delivered through our platform.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:

Gross Margin Analysis Six Months Six Months Source of Ended Ended Increase / Revenues June 30, 2017 Mix June 30, 2016 Mix (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 24,577,701 83% $ 18,256,581 73% $ 6,321,120 Mobile Solutions 1,375,391 5% 3,773,211 15% (2,397,820) Online Solutions 3,749,890 12% 2,924,115 12% 825,775 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 29,702,982 100% $ 24,953,907 100% $ 4,749,075 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Six Months Six Months Cost of Ended % of Ended % of Increase / Revenues June 30, 2017 revenues June 30, 2016 revenues (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 20,933,958 85% $ 15,620,817 86% $ 5,313,141 Mobile Solutions 1,319,704 96% 3,381,206 90% (2,061,502) Online Solutions 2,524,722 67% 1,868,011 64% 656,711 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 24,778,384 83% $ 20,870,034 84% $ 3,908,350 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Six Months Six Months Ended % of Ended % of Increase / Gross Margin June 30, 2017 revenues June 30, 2016 revenues (Decrease) --------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 3,643,743 15% $ 2,635,764 14% $ 1,007,979 Mobile Solutions 55,687 4% 392,005 10% (336,318) Online Solutions 1,225,168 33% 1,056,104 36% 169,064 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- Total $ 4,924,598 17% $ 4,083,873 16% $ 840,725 ------------- -------- ------------- -------- -----------

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $24,778,384 as compared to $20,870,034 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a $5,313,141 increase in our North American Transaction Solutions segment due to increased sales volume. There was also a $656,711 increase in cost of revenues resulting from our Online Solutions segment operations also primarily due to the boarding of more merchants. This was offset by a $2,061,502 decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment cost of revenues, which resulted from the decrease in sales for our Mobile Solutions segment for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Gross Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $4,924,598, or 17% of net revenue, as compared to $4,083,873, or 16% of net revenue, for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The $840,725 increase in gross margin was primarily due to the increased sales volume of processing and business mix in our North American Transaction Solutions offset by a decrease of $336,318 in our Mobile Solutions margin caused from a decrease in business.

Total operating expenses were $8,531,281 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $5,430,338, non-cash compensation expenses of $724,941, provision for bad debts of $1,145,621, and depreciation and amortization of $1,230,381. Total operating expenses were $8,572,829 for the six months ended June 30, 2016, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $4,087,624, non-cash compensation expenses of $2,375,573, provision for bad debts of $376,979, and depreciation and amortization of $1,732,653.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss and include salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, travel expense, filing fees, transaction gains, office expenses, communication expense, insurance expense, and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 -------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total -------------- ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 944,750 $ 250,334 $ 456,705 $ 1,388,739 $3,040,528 Professional fees 250,964 44,839 483,877 554,737 1,334,417 Rent - 27,288 80,092 181,763 289,143 Business development 2,809 977 17,788 2,496 24,070 Travel expense 112,148 6,826 5,336 90,918 215,228 Filing fees - - - 14,934 14,934 Transaction (gains) losses 742 (17,096) (6,192) 3,034 (19,512) Office expenses 98,602 6,025 41,511 91,501 237,639 Communications expenses 23,388 2,197 59,571 40,162 125,318 Insurance expense - - - 76,341 76,341 Other expenses 3,213 - 3,276 85,743 92,232 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 1,436,616 $ 321,390 $1,141,964 $ 2,530,368 $5,430,338 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 -------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total -------------- ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 808,581 $ 235,937 $ 255,436 $ 1,056,044 $2,355,998 Professional fees 222,506 2,548 301,255 675,401 1,201,710 Rent - 2,318 68,374 200,615 271,307 Business development 20,956 - 64,791 4,648 90,395 Travel expense 91,095 7,095 9,986 37,902 146,078 Filing fees - - - 59,395 59,395 Transaction (gains) losses - (383,813) 39,105 25,840 (318,868) Office expenses 46,747 4,974 26,085 51,439 129,245 Communications expenses 46,978 1,056 15,677 49,309 113,020 Insurance expense - - - 5,784 5,784 Other expenses 21,063 935 333 11,229 33,560 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 1,257,926 $(128,950) $ 781,042 $ 2,177,606 $4,087,624 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Variance -------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total -------------- ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 136,169 $ 14,397 $ 201,269 $ 332,695 $ 684,530 Professional fees 28,458 42,291 182,622 (120,664) 132,707 Rent - 24,970 11,718 (18,852) 17,836 Business development (18,147) 977 (47,003) (2,152) (66,325) Travel expense 21,053 (269) (4,650) 53,016 69,150 Filing fees - - - (44,461) (44,461) Transaction (gains) losses 742 366,717 (45,297) (22,806) 299,356 Office expenses 51,855 1,051 15,426 40,062 108,394 Communications expenses (23,590) 1,141 43,894 (9,147) 12,298 Insurance expense - - - 70,557 70,557 Other expenses (17,850) (935) 2,943 74,514 58,672 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 178,690 $ 450,340 $ 360,922 $ 352,762 $1,342,714 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ----------

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $3,040,528 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $2,355,998 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Salaries and Salaries and benefits for the benefits for the six months ended six months ended Increase / Segment June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 (Decrease) ----------------------------- ----------------- ----------------- ---------- North America Transaction Solutions $ 944,750 $ 808,581 $ 136,169 Mobile Solutions 250,334 235,937 14,397 Online Solutions 456,705 255,436 201,269 Corporate Expenses & Eliminations 1,388,739 1,056,044 332,695 ----------------- ----------------- ---------- Total $ 3,040,528 $ 2,355,998 $ 684,530 ----------------- ----------------- ----------

The increase in salaries of $684,530 was due primarily to the increase of corporate expenses for a $300,000 discretionary bonus payable to our CEO and approved by the Board of directors. The bonus is payable when cash flow of the business can support the payment. Additionally, North American Transaction Solutions segment salaries increased $136,169 due to an increase in headcount and sales incentives for key employees. There was also an increase of $201,269 and $14,397, respectively in our Online Solutions and Mobile Solutions segments which were primarily due to increasing administrative payroll on PayOnline and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Professional fees were $1,334,417 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $1,201,710 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ 22,599 $ - $ 3,958 $ 58,228 $ 84,785 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 102,785 102,785 Accounting and Auditing - - 14,433 210,282 224,715 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 15,400 15,400 Consulting 228,365 44,839 465,486 168,042 906,732 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 250,964 $ 44,839 $ 483,877 $ 554,737 $1,334,417 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ 33,397 $ 212 $ 3,020 $ 68,860 $ 105,489 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 87,500 87,500 Accounting and Auditing - - 578 224,399 224,977 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 11,000 11,000 Consulting 189,109 2,336 297,657 283,642 772,744 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 222,506 $ 2,548 $ 301,255 $ 675,401 $1,201,710 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Variance ---------------- North America Corporate Professional Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Increase / Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations (Decrease) ---------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ (10,798) $ (212) $ 938 $ (10,632) $ (20,704) SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 15,285 15,285 Accounting and Auditing - - 13,855 (14,117) (262) Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 4,400 4,400 Consulting 39,256 42,503 167,829 (115,600) 133,988 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 28,458 $ 42,291 $ 182,622 $ (120,664) $ 132,707 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ----------

Professional fees increased by $132,707 mainly due to an increase in Online Solutions segment's consulting fees of $167,828 offset by a decrease in general legal expenses.

Non-cash compensation expense from share-based compensation was $724,941 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $2,375,573 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The majority of these expenses were for employee and consultant incentives in both periods.

We recorded bad debt expense of $1,145,621 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $376,979 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $958,523 in ACH rejects and a $196,551 provision from our Russian operations. Of the $958,523 of ACH rejects, $511,881 were passed through to independent sales organizations that board their merchants with us, offset by $9,453 of rejects obtained through collection procedures.

For the six months ended June 30, 2016, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $409,276 in ACH rejects offset by a $32,397 recovery from our Russian operations. Of the $409,276 of ACH rejects, $168,333 were passed through as a reduction to commissions to independent sales organizations that board their merchants with us.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $1,230,381 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $1,732,653 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Interest expense was $591,740 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $589,414 for six months ended June 30, 2016, representing an increase of $2,325 as follows:

Six months Six months ended ended Increase / Funding Source June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 (Decrease) ----------------------------------- -------------- ------------- ---------- MBF Notes $ 34,329 $ 28,450 $ 5,879 RBL Notes 376,494 258,126 118,368 Priority Payments Note 24,747 - 24,747 Crede CG III, LTD - 297,435 (297,435) Other 156,169 5,403 150,766 -------------- ------------- ---------- Total $ 591,740 $ 589,414 $ 2,325 -------------- ------------- ----------

Other interest costs primarily consisted of $82,377 resulting from the stock price guarantee related to the PayOnline acquisition and $67,602 resulting from the promissory note entered into on March 1, 2017 with Star Capital Management, LLC. See Note 12. Related Party Transactions.

The net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $125,782 for six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $76,668 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss excluding non-cash share based compensation and other one-time, non-recurring items not present in this year or last year results. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Regulation G, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------ ---------- ----------- Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $(1,640,340) $ 128,537 $ - $(1,511,803) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.09) $ 0.01 $ - $ (0.08) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 17,715,382 17,715,382 Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------ ---------- ----------- Three Months Ended June 30, 2016 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $(5,346,448) $ 2,014,589 $2,162,861 $(1,168,998) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.46) $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ (0.10) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 11,635,434 11,635,434 Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------ ---------- ----------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $(4,127,837) $ 724,941 $ - $(3,402,896) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.24) $ 0.04 $ - $ (0.19) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 17,099,145 17,099,145 Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------ ---------- ----------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $(7,194,167) $ 2,375,573 $2,162,861 $(2,655,733) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.63) $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ (0.23) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 11,464,434 11,464,434

Additional information regarding Net Element's results for its second quarter ended June 2017 may be found in Net Element's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 11, 2017 and may be obtained from the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies.

Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ ASSETS Current assets: Cash $1,274,279 $621,635 Accounts receivable, net 6,007,143 7,126,429 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,219,524 1,467,897 ------------ ------------ Total current assets, net 8,500,946 9,215,961 Fixed assets, net 103,239 117,295 Intangible assets, net 3,308,229 3,589,850 Goodwill 9,643,752 9,643,752 Other long term assets 417,574 603,209 ------------ ------------ Total assets 21,973,740 23,170,067 ------------ ------------ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,516,761 7,510,113 Accrued expenses 4,437,601 5,518,823 Deferred revenue 439,074 1,355,972 Notes payable (current portion) 984,720 808,976 Due to related parties 366,636 299,004 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 13,744,792 15,492,888 Notes payable (net of current portion) 6,253,513 3,615,782 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 19,998,305 19,108,670 ------------ ------------ COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A convertible preferred stock ($.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016) - - Common stock ($.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized and 17,968,317 and 15,353,494 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016) 1,797 1,535 Paid in capital 166,220,080 163,918,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,620,615) (2,486,616) Accumulated deficit (161,570,423 (157,442,585 ) ) Noncontrolling interest (55,404) 70,378 ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' equity 1,975,435 4,061,397 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $21,973,740 $23,170,067 ------------ ------------ NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ------------------------ ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net revenues Service fees $15,456,310 $12,117,708 $28,362,086 $21,481,528 Branded content 684,731 1,575,140 1,340,896 3,472,379 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total revenues 16,141,041 13,692,848 29,702,982 24,953,907 Costs and expenses: Cost of service fees 12,653,556 10,003,934 23,475,543 17,602,087 Cost of branded content 664,836 1,480,859 1,302,841 3,267,947 General and administrative 2,599,178 1,999,391 5,430,338 4,087,624 Non-cash compensation 128,537 2,014,589 724,941 2,375,573 Bad debt expense 865,863 125,238 1,145,621 376,979 Depreciation and amortization 573,018 844,535 1,230,381 1,732,653 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total costs and operating expenses 17,484,988 16,468,546 33,309,665 29,442,863 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Loss from operations (1,343,947) (2,775,698) (3,606,683) (4,488,956) Interest expense, net (322,052) (438,976) (591,740) (589,414) Loss from stock value guarantee - (2,162,861) - (2,162,861) Other income (expense) (49,422) (7,705) (55,196) (29,604) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net (loss) income before income taxes (1,715,421) (5,385,240) (4,253,619) (7,270,835) Income taxes - - - - ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net loss (1,715,421) (5,385,240) (4,253,619) (7,270,835) Net loss attributable to the non controlling interest 75,081 38,792 125,782 76,668 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders (1,640,340) (5,346,448) (4,127,837) (7,194,167) Foreign currency translation loss (146,102) (496,041) (133,999) (525,782) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $(1,786,442) $(5,842,489) $(4,261,836) $(7,719,949) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.46) $ (0.24) $ (0.63) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,715,382 11,635,434 17,099,145 11,464,434 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 ----------- ------------ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders $(4,127,837) $ (7,194,167) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Non controlling interest (125,782) (76,668) Share based compensation 596,404 2,375,573 Deferred revenue (916,898) (417,887) Provision for bad debts 192,895 - Depreciation and amortization 1,230,381 1,732,652 Non cash interest 94,248 297,434 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,913,135 (331,566) Prepaid expenses and other assets 284,661 270,932 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,845,161) 1,876,961 ----------- ------------ Net cash used in operating activities (2,703,954) (1,466,736) ----------- ------------ Cash flows from investing activities Client acquisition costs (966,147) (741,514) Receipt of excess reserves and (purchase) of fixed and other assets 180,423 (214,046) ----------- ------------ Net cash used in investing activities (785,724) (955,560) ----------- ------------ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from common stock 1,437,132 - Proceeds from indebtedness 3,298,792 1,215,000 Repayment of indebtedness (624,918) - Related party advances - 910,045 ----------- ------------ Net cash provided by financing activities 4,111,006 2,125,045 ----------- ------------ Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 31,316 (94,905) ----------- ------------ Net increase (decrease) in cash 652,644 (392,156) Cash at beginning of period 621,635 1,025,747 ----------- ------------ Cash at end of period $ 1,274,279 $ 633,591 ----------- ------------ Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 397,548 $ 589,414 ----------- ------------ Taxes $ 64,314 $ 94,718 ----------- ------------ Non cash activities: Share issuance for settlement of unpaid compensation $ - $ 1,042,509 ----------- ------------ Shares issued for redemption of indebtedness $ 258,107 $ 971,871 ----------- ------------ Shares issued in settlement of advances from board member $ - $ 909,285 ----------- ------------

