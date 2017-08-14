sprite-preloader
14.08.2017 | 22:31
PR Newswire

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021 - Focus on New Installations

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market to grow at a CAGR of 2.10% during the period 2017-2021

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and excludes retrofit/ replacement market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased need for high-efficiency boilers. Despite the imminent threats associated with climate change, coal still enjoys an indispensable position in the global energy mix. As most renewable sources are yet to reach their full potential of use, increasing demand for electricity has increased the use of coal. Recent studies have attributed coal burning to account for almost 1.1 billion tons of CO2 emissions monthly with the power generation sector being the major contributor.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Use of biomass as a fuel in boiler. Amidst the concerns related to climate change that gravitates toward incalculable environmental damage, it has been a serious global challenge to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and the emissions associated with them. This has compelled utilities and manufacturing industries to seek an alternative to fossil fuels, which resulted in the development of boilers that can utilize renewables such as biomass and waste as fuels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High initial investment. The essential components of circulating fluidized bed boilers are high pressure (HP) blower, fuel feeding system, solid recycle system, cyclone separator, superheat wing wall, and bottom ash drain among others. The prices of these components have been increasing over the past few years because of the rise in raw material costs. These components are mainly made from bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, stainless steel, and alloys.


Key Vendors

  • Amec Foster Wheeler
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
  • General Electric
  • DONGFANG BOILER GROUP

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AE&E Nanjing Boiler
  • BHEL
  • Cethar
  • Doosan Lentjes
  • E.ON
  • Emerson
  • F&H Crone B.V.
  • FORMOSA HEAVY INDUSTRIES
  • JFE ENGINEERING
  • Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System
  • Siemens
  • Thermax
  • TOSHIBA
  • Valmet
  • ZHENGZHOU BOILER

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Feedstock

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnjq7b/global

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




