Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021 - Focus on New Installations

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market to grow at a CAGR of 2.10% during the period 2017-2021

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and excludes retrofit/ replacement market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased need for high-efficiency boilers. Despite the imminent threats associated with climate change, coal still enjoys an indispensable position in the global energy mix. As most renewable sources are yet to reach their full potential of use, increasing demand for electricity has increased the use of coal. Recent studies have attributed coal burning to account for almost 1.1 billion tons of CO2 emissions monthly with the power generation sector being the major contributor.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Use of biomass as a fuel in boiler. Amidst the concerns related to climate change that gravitates toward incalculable environmental damage, it has been a serious global challenge to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and the emissions associated with them. This has compelled utilities and manufacturing industries to seek an alternative to fossil fuels, which resulted in the development of boilers that can utilize renewables such as biomass and waste as fuels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High initial investment. The essential components of circulating fluidized bed boilers are high pressure (HP) blower, fuel feeding system, solid recycle system, cyclone separator, superheat wing wall, and bottom ash drain among others. The prices of these components have been increasing over the past few years because of the rise in raw material costs. These components are mainly made from bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, stainless steel, and alloys.

Key Vendors

Amec Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

General Electric

DONGFANG BOILER GROUP

Other Prominent Vendors

AE&E Nanjing Boiler

BHEL

Cethar

Doosan Lentjes

E.ON

Emerson

F&H Crone B.V.

FORMOSA HEAVY INDUSTRIES

JFE ENGINEERING

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System

Siemens

Thermax

TOSHIBA

Valmet

ZHENGZHOU BOILER

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Feedstock



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnjq7b/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716