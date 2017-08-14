LookSmart Group, Inc.: LookSmart Achieves Q2 2017 EPS of $0.18 on 89% Year-Over-Year Quarterly Revenue Growth

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / LookSmart Group Inc. (www.looksmart.com and www.looksmart.net) (OTC-PINK: LKST) filed its quarterly report on Monday, August 14, 2017. Revenues for the second quarter in 2017 grew 89% to $1.6 million from the same period in 2016. Net income for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 was $10,000, which equates to $0.18 per share. For the 6 months ending June 30, 2017, revenues grew 100% to $3.7 million; net income was $39,000, which equates to $0.68 per share.

During the quarter, LookSmart won another client for its Clickable-branded (www.clickable.com) search and social advertising bid management product and Connecqtor-branded (www.connecqtor.com) data automation and aggregation dashboard (DAD) reporting product. As a result of improving business operations, LookSmart successfully converted its data center real estate hard loan into a 30-year mortgage with a more favorable interest rate.

The LookSmart Ad network is one of a handful of companies that handle programmatic media buying on both Tier1 (Facebook, Google, Bing and Yahoo) and Tier2 channels (any other site beyond Google, Bing, Facebook and Yahoo) serving ads that target user queries on partner sites.

As one of the earliest ad tech companies to go public in 1996, LookSmart's portfolio of Tier2 and Tier1 publishers gives LookSmart a competitive advantage in data.

In addition, Looksmart, under its "Clickable" and "Syncapse" brands, allows customers to manage paid, owned and earned media by providing a suite of solutions for social media marketers that includes publishing, monitoring, data storage, compliance, management, ad placement and analytics.

Clickable, under its own brand name, is the only platform we know of that can listen from and push to an unlimited number of channels simultaneously. Multinational brands, fast food and car service franchise chains use our Clickable platform to manage the social media and ratings of thousands of their franchisees and corporate-owned locations.

LookSmart operates its data aggregation and automation dashboard ("DAD") under its "Connecqtor" brand. Connecqtor is one of only a handful of platforms that aggregate unlimited data from apps , and emails into your own familiar spreadsheets to make speedy decisions. Connecqtor also delivers emailed reports or a customizable user interface workspace. Connecqtor's target customers are C-Suite members in any organization - CEOs, CFOs, CMOs and CIOs. We know of no other platform that can aggregate data and automate the workflow of organizations like Connecqtor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements related to our expectations with regard to cost savings and the use of management time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "anticipate," "confident," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will," and other similar terms. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, actual results and future events could differ materially from those projected, and we caution stockholders not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Risks and uncertainties exist related to the Company and its business due to a number of factors, including the statements under "Risk Factors" contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the date of this press release and undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

