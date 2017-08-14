Technavio analysts forecast the global hair styling equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hair styling equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Consumers get influenced by different hairstyle trends on the internet and TV. Celebrities also encourage fashion-conscious people to try out new hairstyles. Consumers who travel along with their hair styling equipment demand lightweight and portable stylers. A rise in the number of visits to salons and spas has also resulted in demand creation for professional hair styling equipment. To boost the sales, manufacturers provide gifting options for consumers through product bundling.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global hair styling equipment market:

Increasing demand for lightweight and portable hair styling equipment

Evolving fashion trends in hair styling

Rise in hair treatments at salons and spas

Increasing demand for lightweight and portable hair styling equipment

Consumers face problems while handling hair styling equipment due to their heavy weight. Also, they need portable and travel-size products to carry while traveling. Hence, there is an increase in demand for lightweight hair styling equipment. Innovation plays a vital role in this market due to changing consumer demands. They provide more benefits in terms of pricing, smart features, and improved quality.

Tamal Saha, a lead cosmetics and toiletry research analyst at Technavio, says, "Hair dryers, hair straighteners, and curlers are some of the hair styling equipment that comes with smart features, automated heating, power efficiency, less noise, and light weight. They are usually priced higher than regular hair styling equipment. Companies such as Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, and TESCOM provide innovations in their hair styling equipment offerings."

Evolving fashion trends in hair styling

Fashion trends play an important role in influencing consumers to purchase hair styling equipment. The fashion industry introduces many trends in hair styling such as hair styles for the daily look and party look, hairstyles for thin hair and thick hair, vintage hairstyles, celebrity-look-alike hairstyles, hairstyles for wedding and festivals. This gives an opportunity to the manufacturers to produce hair stylers as per the demand of hair salon professionals and consumers.

"The growing trend of personal grooming and fashion consciousness among the younger generation and millennials is positively affecting the sales growth of the manufacturers of personal care appliances. Manufacturers are offering easy-to-use products that do not harm consumer's hair, which is a concern among the consumers while using a hair styling equipment," adds Tamal.

Rise in hair treatments at salons and spas

The professional users segment is one of the major contributors in the global hair styling equipment market, contributing more than one-third share to the market's total revenue. Professional users in the haircare industry include salons, spas, and haircare professionals. They purchase different hair styling equipment such as straighteners, dryers, hot brushes, and professional hair brushes.

The global salon and spa services market has been growing in the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period due to the rising trend of personal grooming and fashion- consciousness among people.

Top vendors:

Conair

Helen of Troy

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

TESCOM

