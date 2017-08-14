Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021 - High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries / Health Risks Associated with Nanoparticles / Enhancement of Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cleanroom air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021

Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cleanroom air filters from various end-users.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the most prominent end-users of cleanroom air filters and hence, are responsible for the growth of the global cleanroom air filter market. Cleanrooms provide a contaminant-free environment, which is required for manufacturing processes of certain products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Enhancement of product portfolio. The enhancement of product portfolios in the global cleanroom air filter market is likely to witness traction during the forecast period. The continuous cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and health institutions has enabled the development of various innovative cleanroom air filters.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Health risks associated with nanoparticles. Over the years, the focus of the air filtration industry has shifted from particulate matter to the adsorption of gaseous contaminants and nanoparticles. The traditional HEPA filter is not capable of capturing these particles. Workplace exposure to nanoscale particles poses high health risks.



Key Vendors

Camfil

American Air Filters Company

M+W group

Vokes Air

Other Prominent Vendors

Alpiq

Lindab

CLEAN AIR FILTER

Clean Air Products

Atlas Copco

3M

Airex Filter

Aerospace America

Ahlstrom

AIRTECH JAPAN

A.L Filter

Air Handlers

E.L. Foust

Labconco

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rh9kx3/global_cleanroom





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716