Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021 - High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries / Health Risks Associated with Nanoparticles / Enhancement of Product Portfolio

The "Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cleanroom air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021
Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cleanroom air filters from various end-users.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the most prominent end-users of cleanroom air filters and hence, are responsible for the growth of the global cleanroom air filter market. Cleanrooms provide a contaminant-free environment, which is required for manufacturing processes of certain products.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Enhancement of product portfolio. The enhancement of product portfolios in the global cleanroom air filter market is likely to witness traction during the forecast period. The continuous cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and health institutions has enabled the development of various innovative cleanroom air filters.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Health risks associated with nanoparticles. Over the years, the focus of the air filtration industry has shifted from particulate matter to the adsorption of gaseous contaminants and nanoparticles. The traditional HEPA filter is not capable of capturing these particles. Workplace exposure to nanoscale particles poses high health risks.
Key Vendors
- Camfil
- American Air Filters Company
- M+W group
- Vokes Air
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alpiq
- Lindab
- CLEAN AIR FILTER
- Clean Air Products
- Atlas Copco
- 3M
- Airex Filter
- Aerospace America
- Ahlstrom
- AIRTECH JAPAN
- A.L Filter
- Air Handlers
- E.L. Foust
- Labconco
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
