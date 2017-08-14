sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021 - High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries / Health Risks Associated with Nanoparticles / Enhancement of Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cleanroom air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021

Global Cleanroom Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cleanroom air filters from various end-users.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the most prominent end-users of cleanroom air filters and hence, are responsible for the growth of the global cleanroom air filter market. Cleanrooms provide a contaminant-free environment, which is required for manufacturing processes of certain products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Enhancement of product portfolio. The enhancement of product portfolios in the global cleanroom air filter market is likely to witness traction during the forecast period. The continuous cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and health institutions has enabled the development of various innovative cleanroom air filters.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Health risks associated with nanoparticles. Over the years, the focus of the air filtration industry has shifted from particulate matter to the adsorption of gaseous contaminants and nanoparticles. The traditional HEPA filter is not capable of capturing these particles. Workplace exposure to nanoscale particles poses high health risks.

Key Vendors

  • Camfil
  • American Air Filters Company
  • M+W group
  • Vokes Air

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alpiq
  • Lindab
  • CLEAN AIR FILTER
  • Clean Air Products
  • Atlas Copco
  • 3M
  • Airex Filter
  • Aerospace America
  • Ahlstrom
  • AIRTECH JAPAN
  • A.L Filter
  • Air Handlers
  • E.L. Foust
  • Labconco

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rh9kx3/global_cleanroom

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




