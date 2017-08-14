North America Road Construction Equipment Markets 2017 - Focus on Asphalt Pavers, Compaction Equipment, Concrete Paving, Road Maintenance, Site Preparation & Surface Treatment Equipment

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Production of equipment used in road construction is largely a global activity-a handful of companies manufacture the key types of equipment at a global location and from there distribute worldwide. Smaller equipment categories have more local country manufacturing and markets.

This timely project quantifies the market size and sub-segments for road construction and road maintenance equipment to present a market profile for the six different categories of equipment in North America.

These and other key aspects of the business of road construction machinery manufacturing are examined in each report, providing estimates of market sizing, key segmentations, demand factors, trends and outlook across all major manufacturers in this activity in the USA + Canada.

All relevant manufacturers in each segment are identified, analyzed and profiled. While no single manufacturer covers all products scoped in each report, larger companies are crossing over and adding to the product mix through acquisitions, and such consolidations are expected to continue in this industry.

Report package includes six separate reports on key Road Construction Equipment Markets:

ASPHALT PAVERS: Highway Class Pavers, Commercial Pavers

Highway Class Pavers, Commercial Pavers COMPACTION EQUIPMENT: Highway Compactors, Commercial/Utility Rollers

Highway Compactors, Commercial/Utility Rollers CONCRETE PAVING EQUIPMENT: Slipform Pavers, Concrete Placers/Spreaders, Texture/Curing Machines, Curb & Gutter Pavers

Slipform Pavers, Concrete Placers/Spreaders, Texture/Curing Machines, Curb & Gutter Pavers ROAD MAINTENANCE EQUIPMENT: Pothole Patchers, Road Wideners, Microsurfacing/Slurry Seal Equipment, Crack Cleaning & Sealing Equipment, Asphalt Recyclers, Reclaimers & Infrared Heaters

Pothole Patchers, Road Wideners, Microsurfacing/Slurry Seal Equipment, Crack Cleaning & Sealing Equipment, Asphalt Recyclers, Reclaimers & Infrared Heaters SITE PREPARATION EQUIPMENT: Soil Stabilizers/Reclaimers, Cold Planers/ Milling Machines, Motor Graders, Sweepers

Soil Stabilizers/Reclaimers, Cold Planers/ Milling Machines, Motor Graders, Sweepers SURFACE TREATMENT & FINISHING EQUIPMENT: Seal Coating Equipment, Pavement Marking Equipment

Report Titles are as follows:

Road Construction Equipment in North America : Surface Treatment & Finishing Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends

: Surface Treatment & Finishing Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Road Construction Equipment in North America : Site Preparation Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Site Preparation Equipment for Road Construction

: Site Preparation Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Site Preparation Equipment for Road Construction Road Construction Equipment in North America : Road Maintenance Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Road Maintenance Equipment

: Road Maintenance Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Road Maintenance Equipment Road Construction Equipment in North America : Asphalt Pavers - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends

: Asphalt Pavers - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Road Construction Equipment in North America . Compaction Equipment: Highway & Utility - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Compaction Equipment in Road Construction

. Compaction Equipment: Highway & Utility - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Compaction Equipment in Road Construction Road Construction Equipment in North America : Concrete Paving Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Concrete Paving Equipment in Road Construction

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope



2. Product Types



3. Market Size Estimates--Units & Dollars 2016



4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis In Units & Dollars



5. Market Analysis



6. Outlook 2017-2021



7. Production By Region



8. Key Manufacturer Data



9. Manufacturer Profiles

Methodology



