

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Colombian government gained a license to sell fresh hass avocado to the United States, said the U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, after a bilateral meeting with the Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos. The Colombian government has been working for more than a decade to reach such an agreement.



'I announce that the United States has reached an agreement for Colombia's hass avocado to enter the U.S. market,' Pence said at a press conference.



According to the Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the U.S. market, in 2016, imported about $ 2 billion in avocado, being almost 90% was bought from Mexico.



Meanwhile, with the agreement, Colombians will be able to double exports, which by June of this year reached US$ 25.2 million, and were entirely destined to Europe.



