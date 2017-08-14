sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,27 Euro		-0,014
-1,09 %
WKN: A2APC3 ISIN: US18449C5004 Ticker-Symbol: CDIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,34
1,418
14.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES INC
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES INC1,27-1,09 %