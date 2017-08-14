

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. or CDTi (CDTI), an advanced emission control technology, Monday said it now expects full year 2017 revenue to be in range of $32 million and $35 million.



On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $32.2 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its second quarter of fiscal 2017, net loss was $385,000, or $0.02 per share. This compares to a net loss of $222,000, or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2016.



Analysts expected loss of $0.07 per share for the quarter.



Total revenue was $8.40 million, compared to $8.41 mln last year. Analysts expected revenues of $8.62 million.



