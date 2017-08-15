World Cardiac Marker Analyzer Product Analysis, Cardiac Marker Companies Business & Marketing Strategy Research Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cardiac Marker Analyzer Product Analysis, Cardiac Marker Companies Business & Marketing Strategy" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Cardiac Marker Analyzer Product Analysis, Cardiac Marker Companies Business & Marketing Strategy provides a comprehensive assessment of the cardiac markers analyzer segments, comparative tests analysis, competitive product analysis, product features & benefits, merger, acquisitions, strategic alliances and Companies Business and Market Strategies.

Cardiac Marker analyzer represents a paradigm in diagnostics that provides high sensitivity and reliable information in minutes. It is ideally suited to both point of care testing and laboratory use. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment.

Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state and used for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others.

The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Key Highlights of the Report

Within the professional diagnostics business segment, Alere cardiometabolic net product sales and services revenue decreased by 12% in 2016.

In April 2017 , Abbott and Alere Inc. announced that the companies have agreed to amend the existing terms of their agreement for Abbott's acquisition of Alere.

, Abbott and Alere Inc. announced that the companies have agreed to amend the existing terms of their agreement for Abbott's acquisition of Alere. In 2016, Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased to over US$ 500 Million .

of Care Diagnostics sales increased to over . Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.

A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.

In February 2017 , Siemens Healthineers announced a digital platform for healthcare providers as well as for providers of solutions and services.

, Siemens Healthineers announced a digital platform for healthcare providers as well as for providers of solutions and services. Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues for 2017 is likely to decline.

In Jan. 2017 , Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., establishing the company as a leader in the medical device arena.

This 100 Page report with 7 Figures and 18 Tables has been studied from 6 View Points:



1. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis

2. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis

3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Specifications, Product Features & Benefits Analysis

4. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Mergers, Acquisitions, Distribution, Partnership and Licensing Agreements

5. Emerging Markers Analysis

6. Companies Business & Marketing Strategy



12 Cardiac Marker Analyzer Covered in the report are as follows:



1. Triage MeterPro Analyzer

2. The i-STAT System

3. Cobas h 232 POC System

4. Access 2 Immunoassay System

5. Stratus CS Analyzer

6. RAMP 200

7. RAMP Reader

8. i-chroma DUO Analyzer

9. DXpress Reader Analyzer

10. PATHFAST Analyzer

11. QL Care Analyzer

12. Meritas POC Analyzer



Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Key Companies Analysis



1. Alere

2. Abbott Point of Care

3. Roche

4. Beckman Coulter

5. Siemens Healthineers

6. Response Biomedical

7. Boditech

8. Lifesign

9. LSI Medience Corporation

10. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

11. Trinity Biotech



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis



3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis



4. Alere

4.1 Alere Triage

4.1.1 Triage MeterPro Analyzer

4.1.2 Alere Cardiology Net Sales & Forecast (2010 - 2016)



5. Abbott Point of Care

5.1 The i-STAT System

5.2 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2011 - 2022)



6. Roche

6.1 Cobas h 232 POC System



7. Beckman Coulter

7.1 Access 2 Immunoassay System



8. Siemens Healthineers

8.1 Stratus CS Analyzer

8.2 Siemens Healthineers establishes global Digital Ecosystem to drive Digitalization of Healthcare



9. Response Biomedical

9.1 Cardiovascular Testing

9.1.1 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) Testing

9.1.2 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Testing

9.1.3 Thrombotic Disease Testing

9.2 RAMP Platform

9.2.1 RAMP 200

9.2.2 RAMP Reader

9.3 Response Cardiovascular Testing

9.3.1 RAMP TROPONIN I

9.3.2 RAMP NT-proBNP

9.3.3 RAMP MYOGLOBIN

9.3.4 RAMP CK-MB

9.3.5 RAMP D-DIMER

9.3.6 Response Biomedical Cardiovascular Net Sales (2010 - 2022)



10. Boditech

10.1 i-chroma DUO Analyzer



11. Lifesign

11.1 DXpress Reader Analyzer



12. LSI Medience Corporation

12.1 PATHFAST Analyzer



13. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

13.1 QL Care Analyzer



14. Trinity Biotech

14.1 Meritas POC Analyzer

14.2 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2010 - 2022)



15. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements

15.1 Alere Inc

15.2 CardioGenics

15.3 Response Biomedical

15.4 Abbott Laboratories

15.5 Siemens Healthineers

15.6 LSI Medience Corporation

15.7 Trinity Biotech



16. Emerging Markers



17. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy

17.1 New Distributors in China

17.2 Strategic Alliances with Alere Medical in Japan

17.3 Response Biomedical Receives Health Canada Approval and CE Mark



18. Roche - Business & Marketing Strategy

18.1 Implementing the Fully Connected Core Laboratory

18.2 Broadening the Diagnostics Portfolio

18.3 Roche Launches Point-Of-Care (POC) Troponin Test with Improved Accuracy

18.4 Roche Launches New Mobile Application for Tablets



19. Boditech Med Inc - Business and Marketing Strategy

19.1 Boditech Med Acquires Immunostics

19.2 Marketing Channel



20. Siemens Healthineers - Business and Marketing Strategy

20.1 Siemens Healthineers Announces New Strategic Relationship

20.2 Cloud-Based Network Teamplay from Siemens Healthineers

20.3 Strategic Partnership between Siemens and Imricor

20.4 Siemens Healthineers Offers True High-Sensitivity Troponin I IVD Assay

20.5 Siemens Healthineers Establishes Global Digital Ecosystem to Drive Digitalization of Healthcare

20.6 Partnership between Siemens Healthineers and Ebit



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbjfsl/cardiac_marker





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716