Global Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipments Markets & Company Analysis 2010-2024

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipments are used for the analysis and cure of dental problems such as periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. The global market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipments is expected to boost over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries and technological advancement is expected to drive the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

Additionally, increasing geriatric population and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry fuels the market growth. Elder patients suffer from various dental disorders such as caries, oral candidiasis and xerostomia that thrust the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

By Segment - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market Analysis

On segment basis, Dental radiology equipment accounted for highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipments market in 2016.

With rising implementation of CAD/CAM system in Dentistry, this segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

In the past decade, the market for lasers in dentistry has grown rapidly owing to acceptance of dental lasers by the FDA.

The market for dental hand pieces is positively influenced by factors like the rise in oral diseases, aging population, and an increase in dental clinics.

The global dental scaling units market was estimated at US$ XXX Million in 2010 and the figure increased to US$ XXX Million in 2016.

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market followed by the European region.

Asia-Pacific dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasting period.

dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasting period. Rest of the world is showing low market share, lack of oral hygiene care is the main reason behind it.

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Key Players Analysis

Danaher Corporation dental net sales increased to around US$ 2.8 Billion in 2016.

in 2016. BIOLASE, Inc. offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems.

In May 2016 , The Finnish dental equipment manufacturer Planmeca has introduced a 3D printer to expand its product portfolio.

, The Finnish dental equipment manufacturer Planmeca has introduced a 3D printer to expand its product portfolio. In April 2017 , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the distribution of NovaBone Dental Putty through its dental division in over 40 countries.

, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the distribution of NovaBone Dental Putty through its dental division in over 40 countries. In May 2017 , Henry Schein , Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Southern Anesthesia + Surgical (SAS).

1. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market and Forecast (2010 - 2024)

2. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market and Forecast - Segment Wise Analysis (2010 - 2024)

3. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2010 - 2024)

4. Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Key Players Analysis (2010 - 2024)

5. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - 8 Segments Covered



1. Dental Radiology Equipments

2. Dental CAD/CAM Systems

3. Dental Lasers

4. Dental Chairs

5. Dental Handpieces

6. Dental Curing Lights

7. Dental Scaling Units

8. Instrument Delivery Systems



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Regional Analysis



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of The World



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market - Key Companies Analysis



1. Danaher Corporation

2. Biolase, Inc

3. Henry Schein

4. Dentsply Sirona

5. Straumann

6. Patterson

7. Zimmer Biomet

8. Planmeca OY

9. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

10. 3M Company

11. Midmark



