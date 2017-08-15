Global and China Agricultural Machinery Markets 2017-2021: Operation, R & D and Development Strategy of 8 Global and 18 Key Chinese Enterprises

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Agricultural Machinery Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Although China's agricultural machinery industry is facing many challenges, the industry is still promising in the long run. The state has introduced Thirteenth Five-Year Plan for National Agricultural Mechanization Development, Action Program for Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development (2016-2025) and other policies to promote the full agricultural mechanization. Data show that China's comprehensive agricultural mechanization level hit more than 65% in 2016, away from the goal of 70% in 2020.

On the other hand, the technologies of mechanized planting, corn mechanized harvesting and other weak links are promoted more radically while the traditional agricultural machinery market declines; the market share of power shift tractors, vertical axis harvesting machinery and supporting large complex agricultural machinery keeps rising. Therefore, high-end and intelligent products will become new growth engines in the market in the future with the further adjustment of the agricultural machinery demand structure.

In the face of the sluggish agricultural machinery market and the drop of the downstream demand, Chinese agricultural machinery enterprises compete with each other more intensely day by day. Some enterprises even witness the broken capital chain and cannot survive. However, some other enterprises have achieved steady growth by launching new products (such as Zoomlion, Sinoagri BOYO), opening up overseas markets (Foton Lovol, China YTO), expanding the industrial chain (Jiangsu World), mergers and acquisitions (LuoYang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment, Lion Agricultural Equipment) and other ways.

The report focuses on the followings:

Status quo of global agricultural machinery market, agricultural machinery development and key enterprises in major countries;

China's agricultural machinery market environment and policies (including subsidies, planning, emission standards, etc.);

agricultural machinery market environment and policies (including subsidies, planning, emission standards, etc.); Overview, main products, major enterprises, agricultural mechanization and future trends of China's agricultural machinery industry;

agricultural machinery industry; Status quo of major agricultural machinery segments including tractors, harvesters, rice transplanters, cotton pickers and grain dryers;

Development of agricultural machinery industry in 17 major provinces including Shandong , Henan and Heilongjiang ;

, and ; Operation, R & D and development strategy of 8 global and 18 key Chinese agricultural machinery enterprises.

Companies Mentioned



AGCO

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Hebei Nonghaha Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Hebei Sino-Agri BOYO Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.

ISEKI

Jiangsu Changfa Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changfa Group

Jiangsu World Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.

John Deere

Kubota

LION Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mahindra

Modern Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd.

SDF

Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong CLAAS Jinyee Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shandong Juming Group

Shandong Shifeng (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shandong Wuzheng (Group) Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Yongmeng Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Xingguang Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd.

YTO Group Corporation

Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bq573s/global_and_china





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716