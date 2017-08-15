Global Cognitive Assessment and Training (Pen and Paper-based, Hosted, Biometrics) Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2016 to USD 8.06 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period
The growing number of aged people across the globe is one of the factors driving the incidents of cognitive impairments. With the increase in the number of baby boomers in developing countries crossing the age of 65 years, the incidence of cognitive impairments is expected to increase dramatically. Moreover, it has become very crucial to introduce new approaches to prevent and tackle the primary, secondary, and tertiary cognitive impairments.
People are becoming more concerned regarding their memory performance and enhancement. Today, almost all the assessment and training methods involve at least one measure, which is monitored, scored, or interpreted with the help of computers or other technologies. However, stringent government regulations across the globe, negative publicity about brain training efficiency, and time constraints in developing clinically validated brain fitness software have hindered the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.
The pen- and paper-based assessment type is a traditional approach for measuring the cognitive behavior of an individual and remains largely the standard for the assessment of cognitive decline. The segment includes revenues generated by performing and analyzing pen- and paper-based cognitive assessment tests, such as Standardized Mini-Mental Status Examination (SMMSE), Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive (ADAS-Cog), and clock drawing test by doctors and other professionals.
Clinical trials are mainly used to identify, measure, or monitor cognitive impairments and cognitive changes; such assessments are performed across multiple languages and cultural groups in different clinical and social settings. The use of clinical trial involves the procedure to develop drug for cognitively impaired patient. It is a long procedure that requires high amount of funding from pharmaceutical vendors and other organization. Hence, the need to develop drugs and requirement of clinical testing of patient would boost the growth for clinical trials.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Aging Global Population
- Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness
- Advancement in Technology
Restraints
- Time Constraint in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software
- Negative Publicity in the Media About Brain Training Efficiency
- Stringent Government Regulations Across the Globe
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Advanced Cognitive Assessment and Training Tools
- Rise in Demand for Improved Brain Fitness
Challenges
- Appropriateness of the Cognitive Assessment Process
- Brain Fitness Education to the Population
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Vendor Dive Matrix Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market
4.2 Global Market By Vertical (2014-2021)
4.3 Global Market Share of Top Three Assessment Types and Regions
4.4 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region, 2016
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Segmentation
5.3.1 By Assessment Type
5.3.2 By Component
5.3.3 By Application
5.3.4 By Vertical
5.3.5 By Region
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Evolution
6.3 Regulations
7 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Assessment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment
7.3 Hosted Assessment
7.4 Biometrics Assessment
8 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solutions
8.2.1 Assessment
8.2.2 Data Management
8.2.3 Project Management
8.2.4 Data Analysis and Reporting
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Training and Support
8.3.2 Consulting
9 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Trials
9.3 Classroom Learning
9.4 Corporate Learning
9.5 Brain Training
9.6 Research
9.7 Others
10 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Education
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Corporate
10.5 Sports
10.6 Defense
10.7 Pharmaceuticals
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Vendor Dive Overview
12.2 Cognitive Assessment and Training: MnM Dive-Vendor Comparison
12.3 Overview
12.4 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Evaluation Framework
12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cambridge Cognition Ltd
13.3 Bracket
13.4 Medavante Inc.
13.5 Quest Diagnostics
13.6 Cogstate Ltd.
13.7 Neurocog Trials Inc
13.8 Prophase, LLC
13.9 Cognifit
13.10 ERT Clinical
13.11 Brain Resource Ltd.
13.12 Pearson Education
13.13 CRF Health
