Gainey Capital Corp.: Gainey Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the El Colomo Gold-Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Gainey Capital Corp. (TSX-V: GNC) (OTC PINK: GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on their El Colomo Gold-Silver project located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico.

The independent NI 43-101 technical report for the El Colomo project was prepared for Gainey by David Dupre, PGeo, and John Wilson, PGeo, both of whom are Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 standards. The report has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.gaineycapital.com.

About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey Capital is a gold and silver exploration, development and mineral processing company exploring an aggregate of 187 sq kms, strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's processing centre, located outside of Huajicori, in Nayarit and Durango, Mexico, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of mineralized material per day with the capability to upgrade to 600 tons per day with a low capital expenditure. Additional information on Gainey Capital, its current operations, and its vision is available at www.gaineycapital.com, or from info@gaineycapital.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

