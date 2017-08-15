Disruption in Global Financial Services, 2017 - Realigning Customer Engagement with Predictive Analytics and Customization

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology is disrupting the financial services industry. Also termed fintech, tech-enabled products and services in the industry are further enhanced by advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine language (ML). This research service explores the impact of ML on the financial services industry.

Shared economy and connected devices have made Big Data ubiquitous, and analytics has improved the outcomes of data analysis. To ensure that all the available data is utilized to come up with insights, an increase in the adoption of ML is expected, which would several processes and increase the ease of data gathering and analysis. Companies are experimenting with and adopting new ML-enabled business models, solutions, and services, and entering new markets. Fraud prevention, robo-advisory services and credit scoring are some of the largest growth opportunities for the application of ML in financial services. As proofs of concept and use cases come to the fore, myriad applications of ML are expected to alter the financial services industry as it is known today.

ML in financial services is forecast to become mainstream in a few years, as many factors are driving adoption. Notwithstanding all the challenges, the importance of ML is clear, and the inclusion imperative for financial services to successfully meet consumer demands and create an efficient and effective system.

The Objectives of the Study are to Understand the Following:

The evolution of the financial services industry

ML and its impact on the financial services value chain

The ML ecosystem and different stakeholders

ML solutions and their implementation

Providers and use cases of ML

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Market

3. Evolution of the Financial Services Industry

Obsolete Approach to Decision Making

IT Needs to Move Beyond Maintenance

Challenges Faced by IT Departments

Driving Investment in Technology

Big Data and Analytics (BDA) Adoption Trend

Technology-enabled Evolution

4. Introduction-Machine Learning

Machine Learning-Definition and Techniques

ML in Financial Services Value Chain

Smarter Decisions-Realigning Output

ML-Implementation in Financial Services

5. Machine Learning

ML in Financial Services-TechWheel Critical to Ecosystem

Technology Driven Ecosystem-Participants Collaborate

New Ecosystem-Contribution of Tech Majors

Google

IBM

New Ecosystem-Contribution of Telecom Companies

Orange

Swisscom

New Ecosystem-Contribution of ML Start-ups

Onfido

Darktrace

AdviceRobo

Rasa.ai

Klarna

New Ecosystem-Contribution of IT Companies

Infosys

SAP

Stakeholder Contribution Analysis

6. Machine Learning

ML Solutions for Financial Services

ML Solutions-Applications in Financial Services

Predictive Analytics-Trends

Fraud Detection and Identity Management-Trends

Chatbots-Trends

Pattern Recognition-Trends

Information Discovery and Extraction-Trends

ML Technology Trends in Financial Services

7. Adoption of Machine Learning in Financial Services-Drivers and Restraints

ML Adoption in Financial Services-Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

ML Adoption in Financial Services-Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Fraud Prevention

Growth Opportunity 2-Credit Scoring

Growth Opportunity 3-Robo-advisory

Growth Opportunity 4-RegTech

Growth Opportunity 5-Cybersecurity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

