China Independent Clinical Laboratory Market 2017-2021

China's independent clinical laboratory industry started late, and is still in its infancy. In 2016, it only saw the penetration rate of about 4%, far below 40% or more in Europe, the United States and Japan. Furthermore, Chinese independent clinical laboratories can provide more than 2,000 test items, while the counterparts in the United States can offer over 4,000 test items.

However, China's independent clinical laboratory industry is progressing rapidly, presenting the CAGR of 41.4% during 2010-2016, with the market size reaching RMB9.6 billion (an upsurge of 37.1% year on year) in 2016.

Pushed by the promotion of hierarchical medical system and other favorable policies, the growth of the outsourcing demand from public and private hospitals under the pressure of cost control, the acceleration of population aging as well as the people's ever growing awareness of health, etc., the independent clinical laboratory market size in China will maintain growth rate of at least 30% in the next five years and reach RMB41.4 billion by 2021.

As of the end of 2016, there had been 468 independent clinical laboratories in China, an increase of 112 ones over the same period of last year. They were mainly distributed in the developed coastal areas, about 50% of which were located in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

At present, major independent clinical laboratory companies in China include KingMed Diagnostics, ADICON, DIAN Diagnostics, DAAN Gene, Shanghai Labway Clinical Laboraory, MedicalSystem Biotechnology, Beijing Lepu Gene Technology and so forth. With cutting-edge advantages in the number of laboratories and inspection items which directly demonstrate the competitiveness of enterprises, KingMed Diagnostics, ADICON, DIAN Diagnostics and DAAN Gene held a combined market share of over 70% in 2016. In the future, leading enterprises will continue to accelerate the chain-based expansion of laboratory network nationwide, further enhance their competitiveness, and intensify the market concentration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Independent Clinical Laboratory



1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Overview of China Independent Clinical Laboratory Industry

2.1 Policy Environment

2.1.1 Access Policy

2.1.2 Industry Policy

2.2 International Environment

2.2.1 Status Quo

2.2.2 Benchmarking Enterprises

2.3 Status Quo

2.4 Market size

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Development Trends

2.6.1 The Industry's Growth Rate Will Be Above 30% in the Next Five Years

2.6.2 Hierarchical Medical System Will Boost the Rapid Development of the Industry

2.6.3 The Laboratory Outsourcing Proportion of Public Hospitals Will Rise due to Cost Control

2.6.4 High-end Test Items Will Make More Revenue Contribution

2.6.5 The Rapid Development of Private Hospitals Will Stimulate the Demand in the Independent Clinical Laboratory Market

2.6.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory Institutions Will Become Technical Leaders amid Quick Technological Upgrades

2.6.7 The Aging Population Balloons and the Demand for Medical Laboratory Will Soar

2.6.8 Internet Will Stimulate the Business Model Upgrade of Independent Clinical Laboratory Industry



3. Upstream and Downstream Sectors of China Independent Clinical Laboratory Industry

3.1 Upstream Sector

3.1.1 Status Quo

3.1.2 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Downstream Sector

3.2.1 Quantity

3.2.2 Medical Services

3.2.3 Revenue

3.2.4 Health Costs



4. Key Players



ADICON Clinical Laboratories

Amoy Diagnostics

Beijing Adinovo Gene Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Lawke Health Laboratory

Beijing Lepu Gene Technology

CapitalBio Corporation

Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (CTI)

DAAN Gene

Deyi Diagnostics

DIAN Diagnostics

Guangdong Hybribio Biotech

IPE Center for Clinical Laboratory

Jiangsu Superbio Life Science

Kindstar Global

KingMed Diagnostics

MedicalSystem Biotechnology

NYMPHAVN Biotechnology

Shanghai Biotecan Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Labway Clinical Laboratory

SurExam Biotechnology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chsbfg/china_independent





