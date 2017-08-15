sprite-preloader
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Tesco Corporation - TESO

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Tesco Corporation ("Tesco' or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TESO - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Nabors Industries Ltd. ('Nabors').

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tesco-corporation-nasdaq-teso/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Tesco shareholders will receive only 0.68 of a share of Nabors stock for each share of Tesco stock they own. The transaction values Tesco stock at only approximately $4.62 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Tesco breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Nabors is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a substantial loss for many long term holders of Tesco stock. For example, shares of Tesco stock have traded at $21.34 per share and an analyst has set an $10.00 per share price target for Tesco stock.

If you own shares of Tesco stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tesco-corporation-nasdaq-teso/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE