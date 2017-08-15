China Human Vaccine Markets 2017 - Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Human Vaccine Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Pushed by the two-child policy, population aging, and launching of new vaccines, the vaccine industry in China will grow rapidly with an estimated market size of up to RMB31.2 billion in 2021.

The human vaccine industry presented the following main characteristics in 2016 in China

Affected by the illegal vaccine case in Mar 2016 in Shandong, the country's lot release volume of human vaccines came to 553.6 million doses through the year 2016, down 3.8% over the previous year. The lot release volume of ten vaccines (Hepatitis B vaccine, Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis combined vaccine (adsorbed), rabies vaccine, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, poliomyelitis vaccine, meningococcal vaccine, measles and rubella combined attenuated live vaccine, MMR combined attenuated live vaccine, influenza vaccine, and Hepatitis A Vaccine) was relatively higher, totaling 467.2 million doses, 84.4% of the country's total, a year-on-year 1.4% drop.

The Chinese human vaccine market had been highly concentrated, primarily dominated by Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products, Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, and Changchun Institute of Biological Products under China National Biotec Group Company Limited.

In 2016, China National Biotec Group accounted for 52.6% of the country's lot release volume of human vaccines, compared with a small fraction of market share for Liaoning Chengda Biotechnology, Changsheng Bio-technology, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Walvax Biotechnology, Changchun BCHT Biotechnology, Hualan Biological Engineering, Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical, and Sinovac Biotech.

Major Chinese vaccine enterprises have intensified their efforts for R&D in order to enhance overall competitiveness in recent years. Walvax Biotechnology has started HPV-2 industrialization project and is expected to launch the product in 2019, and meanwhile has put its 13-valent pneumococcal combined vaccine in phase III clinical trial and is predicted to bring the product to the market in 2018 or 2019. Launching of new vaccines will make the company more competitive. Along with full implementation of the two-child policy in Oct 2015, the country's newborns increased sharply to 17.86 million in 2016 and will remain above 18 million each year over the next five years. Meanwhile, the population aged 60 and over reached 230.9 million by the end of 2016 and is expected to hit 245.3 million by 2021. In addition, some domestic enterprises have set about developing new vaccines like HPV vaccine and 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine which are expected to be available on the market in 2018 or 2019.

