Clarivate Analytics remains exclusive bibliometric data provider to ShanghaiRanking Consultancy's 2017 world university ranking

ARWU's 2017 ranking lists 800 universities compared to 500 last year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, delivers exclusive bibliometric data for the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy's 2017 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), one of the longest established and most influential rankings.

Using data from the Clarivate Analytics Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and the Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI) since 2003, ShanghaiRanking Consultancy draws on unbiased data to measure educational and research performance at each institution. Each year the ranking is applied to over 1,000 universities, but only a subset make the list. For the first time this year, the ranking lists 800 universities, up from 500 last year, giving visibility to 300 more institutions.

Rankings are an important indicator of the progress institutions are making to improve research performance, and they provide visibility to funders, policy-makers and governments supporting research quality and impact.

Considered one of the most balanced and influential rankings in the world due to its academic rigor, ShanghaiRanking Consultancy's (formerly Shanghai Jiao Tong University) annual ranking is based on six objective indicators, including articles indexed in SCIE and SSCI - a network of citations underpinning significant research, as well as Highly Cited Researchers data, representing some of the world's most influential minds as determined by a citation analysis of Web of Science data. These form key components of the ARWU methodology.

"Nowadays, the pursuit of World-Class Universities is a global phenomenon," said Dr. Cheng Ying, Managing Director of the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. "With the encouragement and support by their countries, hundreds of universities have announced their plans for becoming the global leaders in the next few years or decades. The citation indexes from Clarivate Analytics helped us to identify those universities with potential to compete at a global level, and make the first publication of ARWU World Top 500 candidates possible."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with ShanghaiRanking Consultancy on the ARWU ranking," said Jessica Turner, global head of the Scientific and Academic Research business at Clarivate Analytics. "Rankings that leverage our citation data and precise analytics can help institutions, funders and governments make the right decisions about how they support excellence in research, increasing the impact of research funding and improving lives."

