

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it's looking at continued support on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with continued bargain hunting expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the insurance companies were tempered by weakness from the financials and a mixed performance from the properties.



For the day, the index picked up 28.82 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 3,237.36 after trading between 3,206.04 and 3,240.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 37.17 points or 2.02 percent to end at 1,879.77.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China dropped 1.10 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.08 percent, Bank of China fell 1.01 percent, Vanke shed 0.32 percent, Gemdale added 0.54 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gave away 0.33 percent, Zijin Mining plummeted 2.32 percent, China Life advanced 0.93 percent and Ping An Insurance climbed 1.84 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Monday, continuing to rebound from last week's selloff.



The Dow added 135.39 points or 0.6 percent to 21,993.71, the NASDAQ jumped 83.68 points or 1.3 percent to 6,340.23 and the S&P surged 24.52 points or 1 percent to 2,465.84.



The strength was due to bargain hunting as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels. But trading activity was subdued with a lack of economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



Semiconductor stocks showed a significant move to the upside, as did financial, computer hardware and transportation stocks.



But crude oil futures fell sharply Monday, trimming recent gains as traders bet the global oil supply glut will continue. WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1 at $47.88 barrel, easing from 11-week highs.



