

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is rising on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session's sharp losses, as the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 267.59 points or 1.37 percent to 19,804.69, off a high of 19,824.12 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are losing more than 1 percent each, while Canon is down 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 2 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, FujiFilm Holdings is gaining more than 7 percent, Showa Denko is rising almost 4 percent and Sumitomo Electric Industries is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric and JGC Corp. are losing more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, partly due to bargain hunting. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow climbed 135.39 points or 0.6 percent to 21,993.71, the Nasdaq jumped 83.68 points or 1.3 percent to 6,340.23 and the S&P 500 surged up 24.52 points or 1 percent to 2,465.84.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday, trimming recent gains as traders bet the global oil supply glut will continue. WTI crude slipped $1.23 to or 2.5 percent to $47.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, easing from 11-week highs.



