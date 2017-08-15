Asian Paper and Tissue World successfully organized their first seminar in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 August 2017

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the merger of Asian Paper and Tissue World Bangkok trade shows, and with the support ofThe Thai Pulp and Paper Industries Association (TPPIA), Asian Paper and Tissue World successfully organized their first seminar for the Thailand pulp, paper and tissue industries which took place at the Emerald Hotel in Bangkok on 8 August 2017.

Over 60 participants from the local and regional pulp and paper industry attended the event. Participating companies included Banglane Paper Mill, Bashundhara Paper Mills, Berli Jucker Cellox, Bjc Cellox, C.A.S. Paper Mill, Double A, Environment Pulp & Paper, Fiber Pattana, Inter Pacific Paper, Kimberly Clark, Panjapol Paper, Paper Thai., Phoenix Pulp & Paper, Riverpro Pulp & Paper Company, SCG Packaging, Siam Kraft Industry, Tenma Paper Mills, Thai Cane Paper, Thai Paper Mill and United Paper Public Co.

The seminar kick-started with a welcome speech by the President of the Thai Pulp & Paper Industries Association, Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee. Following the welcome speech, Agnes Gehot, deputy event director for Asian Paper and Tissue World - UBM Exhibition Singapore announced the 2018 trade show, set to take place at BITEC, Bangkok from 6-8 June.

Presenters at the seminar included industry experts from PIRA, Euromonitor, Andritz, and Kemira. Over the half-day seminar, the current state and future trends of the ASEAN paper and tissue industries were presented, meanwhile the technical presentations covered some of the latest paper making technologies on reject treatment systems and starch re-use in recycled fiber.

Asian Paper - Established since 1992

Asian Paper is the largest ASEAN event serving the global pulp, paper, packaging and related industries. Asian Paper has proven to be the most trusted platform for industrial leaders and professionals to network, exchange ideas, and create business deals. It gathers key industry players to meet face to face and discuss the latest innovation, industrial trends and offerings of cutting- edge products and services through its exhibition and conference.

The Asian Paper exhibition focuses on the vertical segment of the Paper industry, covering the entire value chain, from pulp, chemical, adhesive, machineries, parts, converters to paper and packaging products and services across the three-day event.

Tissue World - Established since 1993

Tissue World is the leading global event serving the tissue industry worldwide since 1993. With trade shows in Istanbul, Milan, Miami, São Paulo and Bangkok, it offers an integrated platform consisting of exhibitors, conferences and a magazine providing an unmatched offline and online place to do business, exchange ideas and learn, all year around.

Tissue World Milan, part of the Tissue World event portfolio is the world's largest dedicated tissue industry trade show. Bangkok is the latest piece of the map Tissue World has drawn, based on industry feedback with the aim of tapping into all key strategic tissue markets worldwide.

Tissue World will set the stage for yet another impactful regional event that will combine the strength of the peculiar local industry with a network of international players, together with the existing regional Asian Paper event. Bangkok will stand out as unique, as all other Tissue World events are, focusing on a different set of regional supply and demand markets and addressing specific industry needs.

