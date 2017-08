CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and insurance company Aetna Inc. (AET) held talks late last week to bring Apple's fitness-tracking smartwatch to Aetna's 23 million members, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources.



According to the report Aetna, which currently offers an Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as part of a wellness program, is negotiating to offer free or discounted watches to members.



The report said Aetna's proposed timeline is for early next year.



