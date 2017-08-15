

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 129.93 against the euro and a 1-week low of 129.93 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.13 and 109.65, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 142.96 and 86.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.15 and 86.16, respectively.



The yen edged down to 113.27 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 112.78.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 131.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the greenback, 145.00 against the pound, 89.00 against the loonie and 115.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX