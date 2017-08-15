

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 1-week low of 1.1478 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1452.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 6-day lows of 1.2624 and 0.9737 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2600 and 0.9721, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.99 against the greenback.



